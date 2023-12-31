Letter: Election 2024

I implore my fellow McHenry County citizens to understand what a vote for Donald Trump will mean. He says those who oppose him are vermin. He volunteered on Hannity that he would be a dictator on day one, when he intends to issue a set of executive orders cementing his personal control over the levers of government.

As stated by historian Heather Cox Richardson, the once-grand Republican Party has been captured by the far-right wing. It has lined up behind former president Donald Trump and his friends, who have published “Plan 2025″ to replace tens of thousands of nonpartisan civil service professionals with partisan loyalists and to weaponize the Department of Justice and the military against those they perceive as enemies. They have promised to incarcerate and deport millions of immigrants and children of immigrants, send federal troops into Democratic cities, ban Muslims, silence LGBTQ+ Americans, prosecute journalists and end abortion across the country. They will put in place an autocracy in which a powerful leader and his chosen loyalists make the rules under which the rest of us must live.

Neither I nor the 81+ million voters who chose Biden are vermin. No one is vermin. Will you permit the destruction of American democracy on our watch?

Judith Gottlieb

McHenry