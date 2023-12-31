Letter: Educator was ‘true treasure’

We lost a treasured member of our community in Mrs. Carrie Crane, a legacy of the Crystal Lake School District and an advocate for children and educators in our town. This incredible educator and human being spent her career helping students and educators reach their potential. She worked as a reading recovery/interventionist, a district administrator, helping to improve curriculum and fighting for students. She was a true treasure.

She was one of the administrative team that made Crystal Lake a district that was a shining leader in McHenry County. Her legacy is vast, and runs through our town, whether it is a student she personally taught, a student that her leadership helped, a teacher she mentored or all the teachers that were given professional development through her instruction, she reached so many.

I can’t help but sing her praises and I wish the community knew exactly what we have lost in her passing.

Rachelle Johnson

Crystal Lake