Heartstrings Awards salute most meaningful regional theater for 2023

The 2023 Heartstrings Awards recognized the director of "D.O.A." at Steel Beam Theatre this spring in St. Charles, Sean Hargadon. (Photo provided by Sean Hargadon)

WOODSTOCK – Goodman, Chicago Shakespeare, Marriott, Paramount, Metropolis, Citadel and Steel Beam are among the theaters honored in the 2023 Heartstrings Awards recognizing the most meaningful performances in the region.

In the past year, stages big and small have been blessed with brilliant actors bringing to life the text of gifted playwrights under the direction of the city’s best creative visionaries, a news release stated.

Heartstrings Awards serve to acknowledge the most meaningful performances and productions of the year. They are bestowed by Life and Times, under the direction of chief theater critic Rikki Lee Travolta.

The performance categories are highlighted by wins for Erica Stephan in “Cabaret” at Porchlight Music Theatre (Leading Performance in a Female Role in a Musical), Kyle Patrick in Kokandy Productions’ “American Psycho” (Leading Performer in a Male Role in a Musical), Rebecca Spence in Court Theatre’s “The Lion in Winter” (Leading Performer in a Female Role in a Play) and Julian Hester in “Witch” presented by The Artistic Home (Leading Performer in a Male Role in a Play).

Awards for the most meaningful overall productions include Marriott Theatre’s “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” in Lincolnshire (Most Meaningful Musical), Factory Theater’s “The Kelly Girls” (Most Meaningful Play), TimeLine Theatre’s “Boulevard of Bold Dreams” (Most Meaningful World Premiere), and “Frankenstein” by The Black Box Theatre at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake (Most Meaningful Student/Community Production).

Creative and technical staff awards include Des McAnuff for Goodman Theatre’s “The Who’s Tommy” (Direction, Large Venue, Musical), Lauren Berman for 4 Chairs Theatre’s “Ride the Cyclone” (Direction, Medium Venue, Musical) and Matthew Silar for Citadel Theatre’s “She Loves Me” (Direction, Small Venue, Musical). Non-musical direction highlights include Barbara Gaines for “The Comedy of Errors” at Chicago Shakespeare Theater (Direction, Large Venue, Play), Braden Abraham for “Eurydice” at Writers Theatre (Direction, Medium Venue, Play) and Sean Hargadon for “D.O.A.” at Steel Beam Theatre in St. Charles (Direction, Small Venue, Play).

In total, the 2023 Heartstrings Awards field includes 57 category wins, as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award for Madeline Franklin and a special honor for late actor and director Richard Pahl.

Breakdown of awards

Winners by theater company are: 4 Chairs Theatre (1), Annoyance Theatre (1), Babes with Blades (1), Chicago Shakespeare Theater (1), Citadel Theatre (3), Court Theatre (1), Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace (2), Edge of the Wood (1), Elgin Theatre Company (1), Goodman Theatre (3), iambe theatre ensemble in Elgin (1), Invictus Theatre Company (1), Jim Henson Company/iTheatrics (1), Kokandy Productions (2), Marriott Theatre (3), Mercury Theater (2), Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights (4), Music Theater Works (2), Northlight Theatre (2), Paramount Theatre/Copley Theatre in Aurora (4), Porchlight Music Theatre (1), Redtwist Theatre (2), Skokie Theatre/MadKap Productions (2), Steel Beam Theatre (1), The Artistic Home (2), The Black Box Theatre at McHenry County College (1), The Factory Theater(4), The Second City (1), Theatre Wit (1), TimeLine Theatre (2) and Writers Theatre (3).

About the awards

Heartstrings Awards are presented each year to recognize the best, brightest and most impactful theater artists and productions in the greater Chicago area. The awards are presented by Life and Times, and are guided by chief theater critic Rikki Lee Travolta, an award-winning creative talent decorated for his work in theater, music, film, television and literature. Life and Times is described as Chicago’s guilty pleasure for entertainment news, views and reviews. (www.LifeandTimes.biz)