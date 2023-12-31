Boys basketball notes: Crystal Lake South rolls into new year at 14-2 and looking strong

Crystal Lake South’s AJ Demirov takes the ball to the hoop against Lake Zurich in Hinkle Holiday Classic action at Jacobs High School Wednesday. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Crystal Lake South guard AJ Demirov sensed last summer that something special could be coming for the Gators.

Although South graduated four starters, including Cooper LePage, a 1,228-point scorer for his four-year career and the son of coach Matt LePage, Demirov developed a strong feeling.

“I knew we could do it after open gyms in the summer,” he said. “We looked good. Everyone on this team wants to win. We had that last year, but we have it a lot more this year.”

South sits at 14-2 overall, 6-0 in the Fox Valley Conference at the holiday break and just took third place at Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic. The Gators saw their 10-game winning streak stopped by a tough Lake Zurich team 67-52 in the semifinals, but came back to beat Grayslake Central 65-52 for third.

The Gators’ size, with four starters 6-foot-5 or taller, along with Demirov running the show has made them tough to deal with.

South went 25-9 and won a Class 3A regional title, its first since 2002, last season. But even with Cooper LePage and two other two-year starters (Zach Peltz and Cam Miller) graduating, Matt LePage thought his team would be successful this season.

“These guys work hard, they’re in the gym constantly shooting on our machines. They’re gym rats,” Matt LePage said. “They put the time in and with the length we had coming back, I thought we’d be competitive. We have a lot more potential. It’s a game-by-game thing. We’re still young and figuring it out. These guys work hard and they want it. There’s something to be said about that.”

With 6-8 Christian Rohde in the middle of South’s 1-3-1 zone, 6-5 Colton Hess on top and 6-5 Tony Santarelli and 6-6 James Carlson on the wings, the Gators take up a lot of space. They are quite adept at blocking shots and deflecting passes.

Crystal Lake South’s Christian Rohde, left, guards a shot by Barrington’s Adam Baird in Hinkle Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament game action at Jacobs High School Tuesday. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Demirov leading the way is the key. The 5-11 junior is likely the top player in the FVC, lightning-fast and able to shoot all over. He came up to varsity at the Jacobs Tournament two years ago and learned during those seasons with Cooper LePage.

Demirov averages 20.8 points, 4.5 assists, 2.8 steals, 3.0 rebounds a game and has hit 41 3-pointers. He has 965 points for his career.

“I learned a lot (from Cooper),” Demirov said. “He was really vocal, he led well in the locker room talking to us with speeches before and after games, not letting us get down on ourselves.

“I like keeping guys’ heads up and if someone had a bad game, talking to them, texting them, making sure their head’s still in it.”

Matt LePage is grateful for what his son could pass on to Demirov.

“He learned a lot from Cooper. I remember early in the season telling him, ‘All the eyes are on you now. It’s a different feeling,’” Matt LePage said. “It took him a few games and now he’s kind of starting to relish that, knowing it’s not all about scoring. It’s about playmaking and making people better and every time I watch him he keeps getting better at all that stuff. That’s the stuff that matters.”

Trending up: Cary-Grove was disappointed it did not make the semifinals at Jacobs after a 65-56 overtime loss to Grayslake Central in the second game. But the Trojans have won seven of 11 games after a 0-5 start and hope to be in the thick of the FVC race the rest of the way.

“I really like where we’re at. We’re trending in the right direction,” Trojans guard Jake Hornok said. “We have to keep our composure at the end of games and close out, we’ve been in a lot of games we’ve played. Once we get over that and finish out games we’ll be great.”

Hornok, a third-year starter, was a unanimous selection to the Jacobs All-Tournament team.

“He makes everybody better,” C-G coach Adam McCloud said. “A three-year varsity starter. It’s good to have him. You kind of take him for granted a little bit, where would we be without him?”

Getting better: Three area teams were happy to double their win totals over the holiday tournament break. Marian Central and Prairie Ridge each won two games at Jacobs, while Crystal Lake Central won two at Marengo’s E.C. Nichols Holiday Tournament to reach the semifinals.

Prairie Ridge lost to Bartlett 61-52 for the consolation bracket title at Jacobs, but the Wolves were missing one of their best shooters, guard John Fuery, who was out sick.

The Wolves are 4-9.

“We wanted to use this tournament as an opportunity to get better and play some different style teams,” Prairie Ridge coach Ryan Smith said. “I think we have improved in some areas that we previously struggled, but I feel like our ball movement and decision-making is heading in the right direction.

“Today was a tough loss (to Bartlett), but there were some positives to take away. We handled the zone well in the first, moved the ball and hit shots. Second half exposed a couple things we still need to work on to be successful in the second half of this season. We were down a couple guys this tournament but a quick shout-out to Angel Rodriguez. He stepped and up played really hard the past three games to help this team.”

Streaking no more: South’s 10-game winning streak was not the only long one to be stopped this week, as Woodstock’s eight-game run was halted by Harvest Christian 66-56 Thursday at the Elgin Holiday Tournament.

That left McHenry, which was playing Rockford Christian for the Marengo E.C. Nichols championship on Friday night, with the longest current streak at three. Hampshire, which was playing Neuqua Valley in the Wheeling Hardwood Classic semifinals on Friday, was next at two.