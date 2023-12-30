Marengo boys get first hoops win in own tourney: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, Dec. 29

Boys basketball

Marengo 64, Stillman Valley 59: At the E.C. Nichols Tournament in Marengo, Myles Aukes scored 17 points as the Indians (1-14) beat the Cardinals for their first win of the season.

Hunter Vazzano scored 16 for Marengo, Jett Lesiak had 14 and Sam Vandello added 10.

Aukes and Lesiak each hit three 3-pointers. Lesiak hit two 3s in the fourth quarter as the Indians outscored the Cardinals 22-17.

Richmond-Burton 51, Woodstock North 38: At the E.C. Nichols Tournament in Marengo, Maddox Meyer tossed in 16 points as the Rockets (8-4) defeated the Thunder (6-8).

Luke Robinson added eight points for R-B.

Logan Schwoch led the Thunder with 11 points and three 3s.

Fenton 60, Crystal Lake Central 30: At the E.C. Nichols Tournament in Marengo, the Tigers (4-13) fell to the Bison in the third-place game.

Manley 50, Dundee-Crown 44: At the Chuck Dayton Classic in DeKalb, Kali Freeman scored 18 points and hit 9 of 10 free throws as the Chargers (4-9) lost to the Wildcats.

Terrion Spencer added 13 points for D-C.

Huntley 49, Naperville Central 37: At the Chuck Dayton Classic in DeKalb, Christian Wilson tossed in 17 points to lead the Red Raiders (10-5) past the Redhawks (6-9).

Wilson was 3 of 4 on 3s. Omare Segarra added 11 points for the Raiders and Lucas Crosby hit a pair of 3s for six points.

North Boone 48, Harvard 42: At the North Boone Holiday Tournament in Poplar Grove, Adam Cooke scored 13 to lead the Hornets in their loss to the Vikings. Ryan Bennett added six points, all in the fourth quarter.

Richards 64, Woodstock 62 (OT): At the Elgin Holiday Tournament, Spencer Cullum tossed in 17 points as the Blue Streaks (10-4) fell to Bulldogs.

Max Beard scored 11 for Woodstock and Sam Chapman added 10.

Girls basketball

Hampshire 43, Lake Forest 38: At the Dundee-Crown Charger-Komaromy Classic, the Whip-Purs (11-6) led 28-15 at halftime and held on against the Scouts.

Ashley Herzing paced Hampshire with 12 points and four assists, and Whitney Thompson scored 11.

Huntley 44, Lake Park 31: At the Dundee-Crown Charger-Komaromy Classic, the Red Raiders (11-4) limited Lake Park to four points in the fourth quarter to ensure the victory.

Cassidy Serpe topped Huntley with 12 points, Alyssa Borzych had 11 points, and Paula Strzelecki had nine points and seven rebounds.

Fenwick 47, Dundee-Crown 16: At the Dundee-Crown Charger-Komaromy Classic, the Chargers (4-11) suffered the loss in their final game of the tournament. Monica Sierzputow led D-C with 11 points and six rebounds.

Alden-Hebron 44, South Beloit 23: At the North Boone Christmas Tournament in Poplar Grove, Rileigh Gaddini scored 16 points and Hannah Reiter added 15 as the Giants (11-5) picked up the win.

Orangeville 63, Marian Central 35: At the Boylan Reindeer Games in Rockford, Madison Kenyon scored 15 points, while Abby Miner and Juliette Huff each had six.

Boylan 47, Marian Central 39: At the Boylan Reindeer Games in Rockford, Kenyon provided 12 points and Huff followed with 10, but the Hurricanes (15-4) suffered their second straight loss of the day.