McRide, McHenry County’s dial-a-ride service, to ring in the new year with a fare increase

Travelers getting around via McRide, McHenry County’s dial-a-ride service, will pay more for a ride starting Monday.

For senior citizens, defined as those over age 60, and riders with disabilities, the base fare will increase to $2 from $1.50, and all other riders will pay $4 base fare per ride, up from the current $3. After the first five miles, all riders pay an additional 25 cents per mile, according to a news release from the McHenry County Department of Transportation.

“The fare adjustment is a response to the increasing operational costs faced by McRide in providing reliable and accessible transportation options for the community. The decision was made after careful consideration and evaluation of the program’s financial sustainability,” the release said.

The last pricing change was five years ago, kicking in Jan. 1, 2019. McRide’s hours, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, will not change, according to the release.

McRide has provided more than 1 million trips since its 2012 inception, according to the county. The service is available to anyone, regardless of age, ability, trip purpose or residency.

To schedule a ride, call the Pace Call Center at 800-451-4599. The general public can reserve a ride up to two days in advance, while seniors and people with disabilities can reserve rides up to seven days beforehand. A minimum of two hours is required to reserve a ride. For more information, go to the McRide website, mchenrycountyil.gov/departments/transportation/transit-services/mcride-dial-a-ride.