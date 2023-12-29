Hampshire advances to Wheeling Classic semifinal: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Dec. 28

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hampshire 48, Deerfield 45: At the Wheeling Hardwood Classic, the Whip-Purs (9-6) got 11 points from Adrian Ugochukwu and 10 from Nick Louis to beat the Warriors and advance to the semifinals on Friday.

Hampshire will play Neuqua Valley at 7:15 p.m. in a semifinal game.

The Whips built a 32-23 lead heading into the final quarter and held on for the win. Deerfield made a shot with 1.8 seconds remaining for the final margin.

Louis hit three 3-pointers for the Whips and Chayse Gray added nine points.

Barrington 70, Cary-Grove 46: At Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic in Algonquin, AJ Berndt scored 12 points and hit three 3s as the Trojans (7-9) lost to the Broncos in the fifth-place game.

Bartlett 61, Prairie Ridge 52: At Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic in Algonquin, Ben Gablenz and Angel Rodriguez both scored 19 points as the Wolves (4-9) fell to the Hawks in the consolation bracket title game.

Gablenz hit five 3s, four in the second quarter. Rodriguez hit three 3s and Eli Loeding scored nine points on three 3s.

Phillips 79, Huntley 60: At the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic in DeKalb, the Red Raiders lost their second-round matchup. Ethan Blackmore led the way for Huntley (9-5) with 12 points while Christian Wilson and Bryce Walker each added nine points.

Harvest Christian 66, Woodstock 56: At the Elgin Holiday Tournament in Elgin, Max Beard scored 19 points but the Blue Streaks couldn’t keep up in their second-round matchup. Spencer Cullum scored 14 points while Keaton Perkins finished with eight for Woodstock (10-3). The Blue Streaks will play Richards on Friday.

Jacobs 63, Grant 60: At Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic in Algonquin, Ben Jurzak fired in 25 points and made five 3s as the Golden Eagles (7-9) defeated the Bulldogs for seventh place.

Treval Howard added 15 points for the Eagles and Max Fessler added 13.

Hoffman Estates 63, Johnsburg 48: At Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic in Algonquin, Ben Person tossed in three 3s and scored 15 as the Skyhawks (5-9) lost to the Hawks.

Ashton Stern hit four 3s and scored 14 and Kyle Patterson added 12 for Johnsburg.

Marian Central 70, Elk Grove 56: At Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic in Algonquin, Christian Bentancur and Cale McThenia each scored 18 points to lead the Hurricanes (4-11) past the Grenadiers.

Richmond-Burton 70, Marengo 43: At the E.C. Nichols Tournament in Marengo, Luke Robinson tossed in 18 points as the Rockets (7-4) defeated the Indians (0-14).

Deegan Cooley added 13 and Maddox Meyer hit three 3s and scored 11 for the Rockets. Robinson also made three 3s. The Rockets will play Woodstock North on Friday.

Michael Kirchhoff led the Indians with 13 points and Sam Valdello added eight. Marengo will play Stillman Valley on Friday.

Woodstock North 70, Stillman Valley 43: At the E.C. Nichols Tournament in Marengo, Cade Blaksley scored 20 points to lead the Thunder to their first tournament win. Logan Schwoch finished the night with 17 points while Brandon Alexander had 12 and Tevor Mark scored 11 for Woodstock North (7-6). The Thunder will play Richmond-Burton on Friday.

Harvest Christian 66, Woodstock 56: At the Elgin Holiday Tournament, the Blue Streaks (10-3) fell to the Lions in their game. Max Beard scored 19 and Spencer Cullum added 14 for Woodstock.

Dundee-Crown 56, Roosevelt 20: At the Chuck Dayton Classic in DeKalb, the Chargers (4-8) shot a sizzling 61.8% from the field (21 of 34) as they beat the Rough Riders in their consolation bracket game.

Kali Freeman and Hayden DeMarsh led D-C with 10 points each. Christian Beaulieu added nine points.

Harvard 42, Alden-Hebron 39: At the North Boone Tournament in Poplar Grove, Adam Cooke scored 21 of his 22 points in the final three quarters as the Hornets (1-10) defeated the Giants (4-7).

Nolan Vanderstappen led A-H with 12 points and Fabien Carreno added 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Burlington Central 34, Thorton 29: At the Montini Christmas Classic in Lombard, Emma Payton led the Rockets with 15 points to help them win the consolation bracket. Emersyn Fry added 10 points for Central (7-8) in the win.

Hampshire 52, Naperville Central 50: At the Dundee-Crown Charger-Komaromy Classic, Avery Cartee scored 14 points to lead the Whip-Purs past the Redhawks in their consolation bracket game.

Hampshire trailed 40-29 heading into the final quarter and outscored Central 23-10.

Ashley Herzing scored 12 points and Whitney Thompson added 10 for the Whips.

Dundee-Crown 45, Buffalo Grove 36: At Dundee-Crown’s 40th annual Charger-Komaromy Classic in Carpentersville, Monica Sierzputowski scored 16 points to help the Chargers (4-10) win their first game of the tournament. Thea Mercado added nine points while Charlotte Stewart had seven.

St. Charles North 44, Huntley 40: At Dundee-Crown’s 40th annual Charger-Komaromy Classic in Carpentersville, Aubrina Adamik led the Red Raiders with 14 points but they couldn’t pick up a win. Anna Campanelli added 11 points for Huntley (10-4).

Cary-Grove 56, Auburn 38: At the Libertyville Winter Classic, Malaina Kurth scored 13 to lead the Trojans past the Knights.

Ellie Mjaanes added 12 points and Emily Larry scored 11 for C-G.

De La Salle 56, Jacobs 33: At the Wheaton North Falcon Classic, the Golden Eagles (2-11) dropped their third game of the Classic. They’ll play Elgin on Friday.

Alden-Hebron 40, Harvard 21: At the North Boone Christmas Tournament in Poplar Grove, Jessica Webber scored 19 points to help the Green Giants pick up their first tournament win. Rileigh Gaddini added 7 points and Evelyn Heber had 6 for A-H (10-5).

Analyse Gomez led the way with eight points for the Hornets (3-10).