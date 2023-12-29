Boys basketball: Big fourth quarter leads McHenry to E.C. Nichols Holiday Classic title game

McHenry’s Marko Visnjevac drives as Fenton’s Xavior Gonzalez defends him at the 73rd annual E.C. Nichols Holiday Classic semifinals on Thursday at Marengo. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

MARENGO – McHenry had looked for a moment this season to show just how well it could play with a full-team performance.

The Warriors picked the perfect time Thursday night.

McHenry overcame a slow first three quarters and a six-point deficit against Fenton in the semifinals of Marengo’s E.C Nichols Holiday Classic to win 57-47 and advance to Friday’s championship game.

“Together, we’re a good group of guys that are going to compete together, and we’re not going to give up,” McHenry senior Marko Visnjevas said. “That’s what happened.”

The Warriors’ comeback began right at the start of the fourth quarter when they came out of the break on a 10-0 run. McHenry (10-4) took advantage of the Bisons’ quick four fouls and lead guard Alejandro Diaz being forced to leave the game because of foul trouble.

Warriors have started the fourth on a 10-0 run to take a 47-43 lead with 5:01 left in the game. Caleb Jett picks off the pass and makes the transition layup. pic.twitter.com/u9FjAT1sHq — Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) December 29, 2023

Four McHenry players scored during that run, and the Warriors’ defense came alive in the fourth, forcing Fenton into tough shots. McHenry led 51-47 with 2:19 left in the game and held on, thanks to some key free throws by Marko Stojich and Dylan Hurckes.

McHenry outscored Fenton 20-4 in the fourth quarter.

“I think our kids as the game progressed, got a little bit more confidence,” McHenry coach Corky Card said. “It came to a point where you needed to make a play or the game was over. They made enough plays to give us a chance at the end.”

Visnjevas led McHenry with 20 points, while Adam Anwar had nine points and six rebounds. Caleb Jett finished with seven points and five rebounds, and Hurckes added seven points.

The Warriors regrouped after a slow start. The Bison moved the ball well for much of the first three quarters, finding open shots, driving to the basket and securing second-chance points. Fenton led by as much as eight in the second quarter and seven in the third quarter.

Card said the Warriors didn’t change their game plan in the second half and just started to execute. Once the Warriors got into the bonus and McHenry’s defense forced turnovers, the Warriors built on each other’s momentum.

“Our guys played together well,” Card said. “They did a good job of playing for each other and getting excited for each other.”

Xavier Gonzalez led Fenton (13-2) with 13 points and four rebounds, while Diaz had 10 points, most in the first three quarters. Bison coach Chaz Taft said his team’s foul trouble and lack of a solid ball handler led to the Bison scoring only four points in the fourth quarter, but Taft also said the Warriors played well and made plays when they needed.

“They just do a great job,” Taft said. “The ball press, it wears you down. They started get deflections, they know rotations, they do a good job with that stuff.”

McHenry’s Caleb Jett looks for an option against Fenton in a 73rd Annual E.C. Nichols Holiday Classic semifinal at Marengo on Thursday. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The Warriors will play Rockford Christian on Friday night for the 73rd tournament championship. While McHenry is looking forward to adding another tournament title to their season accomplishments, the moment of putting together a full-team performance Thursday night felt even more important.

“I think it’s huge,” Visnjevas said. “Showing that we’re a good group of guys. We’ve had a few rough games in conference, but we took a big step forward, and now teams are going to fear us more.”

Rockford Christian 67, Crystal Lake Central 40

Crystal Lake Central struggled to keep up with Rockford Christian in a loss in the second E.C. Nichols Holiday Classic semifinal.

Preston Mast led the way for the Tigers with 12 points, while Jake Terlecki added eight. Elijah Daugherty scored 19 points for Rockford Christian, Christian Cummings added 17, and Brody Carlson had 16.

“They have two kids that are incredibly talented, they’re well coached, and they put maximum effort on their defense. I think everyone knows their role on that team,” Central coach Daniel Oziminski said. “That’s hard to match sometimes, and we just didn’t bring it.”

Central (4-12) will play Fenton on Friday for third place. Oziminski is looking for a bounce-back performance for the Tigers, who had a three-game winning streak heading into Thursday.

“Tomorrow’s really important in the sense that I want to see the team come together as a whole,” Oziminski said.