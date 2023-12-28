McHenry Area Chamber moves to new Green Street location

The McHenry Area Chamber of Commerce has moved to a new location at 1307 N. Green St. The relocated office reopens following the holiday break on Jan. 2. (Janelle Walker)

After two years of looking for a new location, the McHenry Area Chamber of Commerce has moved up the street.

The organization bought the building at 1307 N. Green St., Chamber President Molly Ostap said. An announcement was made on the organization’s Facebook page Dec. 12.

The chamber’s staff, which is off until Jan. 2 for the holidays, already has made the move to the new location.

“We had been looking. ... The property popped up in October,” Ostap said, adding that it was exactly what the chamber was looking for: in downtown McHenry and available for sale instead of rent.

For the past 40 years, according to the property listing, the chamber occupied the first floor at 1257 N. Green St., only a block and across Elm Street (Route 120) from the new location. The owner of the 1912 building has put it on the market.

McHenry Mayor Wayne Jett said he’s met with the building’s owner and would like to see the space filled.

”I think it is more of a retail-office-commercial space,” Jett said.

He also noted that the building’s entrance is raised off the sidewalk with no ramp, so work may be needed to make it compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act.

According to the building’s listing, the current owner is remodeling the second floor.