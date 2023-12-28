Eye On Illinois: Lots of changes going on the books for 2024

As the year’s end approaches, the quick hits on laws taking effect Jan. 1 get even quicker.

Filed under More Information is Good: House Bill 3707 makes the Commerce Commission put online its citations against towing companies, while HB 3648 requires the Department of Corrections to release an annual report, on or before Sept. 1, detailing its higher education efforts. The report will be posted to the DOC website.

The department made headlines in November when 16 Statesville inmates earned bachelor’s degrees from Northwestern University – they transitioned to teaching roles helping about 60 others pursuing similar goals – but that’s just one impressive part of a broader effort. These new reports will certainly inform and hopefully inspire further investment in making “corrections” a meaningful term.

Filed under: Avoiding Punishment for Good Deeds: HB 3516 lets people who donate organs get up to 10 days of paid leave in any 12-month period. The change applies to anyone who works for a local government, elections board or a private business with at least 51 employees. Donating organs is a significant commitment, and this law might remove one barrier. I’d like to see a much smaller scale program for tinier efforts – maybe four hours each quarter for a basic blood donation – but that’s probably better left to private sector solutions.

Filed under Note The Key Phrase: HB 3363 contains a term too often overlooked in context of state government operations. “Subject to appropriations.” The law calls on the Department of Children and Family Services to create a searchable database on consumer product and substance safety, but only if lawmakers budget adequate money heading into fiscal 2025. It’s good to not burden the already laden DCFS with an unfunded mandate, but be wary of lawmakers taking credit for new programs without spending the money to make them happen.

Filed under Things I Should’ve Mentioned Saturday When Writing About Reduced Fishing License Fees: HB 3677 lets Illinoisans get a three-year fishing, hunting and sportsmen’s combination license. The cost is the same as three years of annual licenses, but that saves time for the state and residents while also guarding against annual fee increases.

Filed under Leveraging State Resources (or Why Weren’t We Doing This Already?): HB 3699 lets the Department of Employment Security collaborate with the Department of Healthcare and Family Services to find job opportunities for people who are overdue on child support. Obviously, the unemployment agency is trying to serve everyone who seeks help, and obviously HFS isn’t running a jobs program, but when one state agency might be able to help people in trouble with another, cooperation is not only logical but a prudent use of taxpayer resources with potentially broad benefits.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Media. Follow him on Twitter @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.