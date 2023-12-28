2 injured in crash at Routes 14 and 31 in Crystal Lake Thursday morning

Crystal Lake fire and police department personnel were out on a scene of a crash Thursday morning at Routes 14 and 31.

Crystal Lake Deputy Chief Richard Neumann said that at 8:17 a.m. there was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection involving one vehicle traveling eastbound on Route 14 and the other turning onto Route 14 from Route 31.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“One direction of traffic on Route 14 was reduced to one lane during the initial investigation. As a result of the investigation, a 56-year-old Crystal Lake resident was cited for disregarding a traffic control device,” Neumann said in an email.

Traffic in the area was affected for approximately 30 minutes.

The roadway was fully open by about 9 a.m.