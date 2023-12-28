2 of 3 people charged in police chase that ended in Algonquin crash ordered held in McHenry County jail

A man accused of driving a stolen vehicle, leading police on a chase and then crashing into a light pole in Algonquin has been denied pretrial release.

One of his two passengers during the car chase also was ordered to be held in the McHenry County jail while awaiting trial.

Jordan Carmody, 29, who lists himself in court records as being homeless in Crystal Lake, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 2 felony, as well as aggravated fleeing, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of LSD, unauthorized possession of a license plate, resisting a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and reckless driving, according to police and complaints filed in McHenry County court.

Krystina Ziebell (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

Initial court complaints filed after the arrests said Carmody lives in Cary.

A McHenry County judge ordered that Carmody be detained in the county jail.

One of the people allegedly in the car during the Dec. 17 chase, Krystina Ziebell, 33, of McHenry, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, as well as possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint.

Ziebell, also ordered detained pretrial, is accused of possessing less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, less than 5 grams of cocaine and a glass smoking pipe with residue, according to the complaint.

Also arrested after the chase was David Bastidas, 32, who has addresses in both Carol Stream and Woodstock in court records.

David Bastidas (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

Bastidas is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing identification, according to a complaint.

He was granted pretrial release with conditions including surrendering all firearms, submitting to random screens and completing a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days, court records show.

Police said Bastidas had less than 15 grams of cocaine in his possession as well as a clear glass smoking pipe with burnt residue.

The trio was treated for injuries at a hospital after the police pursuit then taken into custody the next day.

Lake in the Hills police said the black Acura SUV with a “ROUTE 66″ license plate used during the police chase was identified as stolen and suspected to be recently involved in criminal activity.

The vehicle fled south on Crystal Lake Road as police tried to stop it at Hilltop Drive and Crystal Lake Road, authorities said.

While traveling east on Algonquin Road east of Pyott Road in Algonquin, the lead squad car performed a “precision immobilization technique” to direct the Acura off the road, Lake in the Hills police said.

The Acura went off the road and struck a light pole, causing damage, police said.