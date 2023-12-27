Huntley takes opener at Charger-Komaromy Classic: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 26

Girls basketball

Huntley 55, Maine West 16: At Dundee-Crown’s 40th Annual Charger-Komaromy Classic in Carpentersville, Cassidy Serpe hit 5 of 10 shots for 11 points in the Red Raiders’ tournament-opening win. The victory was Huntley’s 10th in a row.

Anna Campanelli had 10 points, five assists and three steals for the Raiders (10-2), Isabella Boskey added 10 points and two 3-pointers, and Paula Strzelecki had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Huntley moves on to the second round to play Stevenson at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Lake Park 50, Hampshire 31: At D-C’s Charger-Komaromy Classic, the Whip-Purs (8-6) couldn’t keep up with the Lancers in a first-round loss, ending a six-game winning streak.

Chloe Van Horn led Hampshire with seven points. Whitney Thompson and Sophie Oleferchik tossed in six apiece.

The Whips will play in the consolation bracket against South Elgin at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

St. Charles North 64, Dundee-Crown 6: At D-C’s Charger-Komaromy Classic, the Chargers (3-9) lost their tournament opener to the North Stars.

Laney Stark had 16 points to lead St. Charles North.

Downers Grove North 67, Jacobs 11: At the Wheaton North Falcon Classic, the Golden Eagles (2-9) dropped their first-round game.

Gurnee Warren 50, Cary-Grove 42: At the Libertyville Winter Classic, the Trojans (8-6) came up just short in their opener against the Blue Devils.

Assumption (Ky.) 61, Burlington Central 26: At the Montini Christmas Classic, the Rockets (5-8) took a loss to open the tournament.

Central will play Plainfield Central in a consolation bracket game at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Boys basketball

Marian Central 72, South Elgin 64: At Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic in Algonquin, Christian Bentancur scored 13 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter as the Hurricanes (3-9) beat the Storm in their consolation bracket game.

Cale McThenia was 9 of 9 at the free-throw line and scored 15 points. Finn Pivnicka added 13 for the ‘Canes, with 10 in the first half.

Prairie Ridge 66, Johnsburg 63: At Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic in Algonquin, Angel Rodriguez scored 16 points as the Wolves (3-8) defeated the Skyhawks (5-9) in their consolation bracket game.

Sam Kirk tossed in three 3s and scored 13 for the Wolves. Eli Loeding and Ben Gablenz each scored 12.

Johnsburg trailed 51-43 in the fourth, but came back behind Ashton Stern’s four 3s in the fourth quarter. Stern finished with 15 points, all on 3s.

Ben Person led the Skyhawks with 17 points and three 3s, and JT Schmitt added 13 points with three 3s.