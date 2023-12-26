Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Crystal Lake South’s AJ Demirov

Crystal Lake South's AJ Demirov tries to drive to the basket against Huntley's Omare Segarra during a game this season in Crystal Lake. Demirov was chosen as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Name: AJ Demirov

School: Crystal Lake South, junior

Sport: Boys basketball

Why he was selected: Demirov had a game to remember against Cary-Grove on Dec. 15. The Gators’ sweet shooter scored 40 points and sank six 3-pointers in a 73-67 Fox Valley Conference overtime win against the Trojans. Demirov scored seven points in OT and was 12-of-15 shooting from the free-throw line in the game.

South enters the week with an 12-1 record and 6-0 mark in the FVC. The Gators coasted to an 86-39 win over Larkin in their opening game of Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic on Saturday. Demirov led the Gators with 16 points.

For his performance, Demirov was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Demirov answered questions from sports writer Alex Kantecki about his monster game against the Trojans and more.

Crystal Lake South's AJ Demirov (Photo provided by Crystal Lake South )

What sparked your 40-point game?

Demirov: My teammates, definitely. You can’t score like that if your team doesn’t get you open looks.

What will you remember most about that game?

Demirov: Cary-Grove was hitting everything. They had a great shooting game. Every time they scored, we had an answer.

What sport that you don’t play would you be good at?

Demirov: When I was younger I played lacrosse, soccer and even tried wrestling. I’ve never tried baseball. Maybe I’d be good at that.

Who is your favorite NBA team?

Demirov: Bulls.

What scares you?

Demirov: I’m not scared of much. I’d say I’m scared of losing someone I love.

If you could play college basketball anywhere, which school would you pick?

Demirov: My favorite team growing up was UNC, so probably there. I’m not really sure what my dream school is, but probably somewhere warm.

What celebrity would you most like to hang with for a day?

Demirov: Al Pacino or Kobe Bryant. I think they’d both have some good stories.

What rule would you change about high school basketball?

Demirov: I’d put a restricted circle under the basket.

Who are a few of your favorite NBA players?

Demirov: My favorite player was Kyrie Irving. Ja Morant, Derrick Rose and Darius Garland are in there, too.

What do you hope people say about you when you’re not there?

Demirov: I hope they say I’m a good friend and I’m loyal. I hope they know they could call me if they needed anything.