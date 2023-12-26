McHenry man who robbed victims he lured through Snapchat sale of gaming consoles gets 15 years in prison

A McHenry man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was accused of using Snapchat to lure two men under the guise of selling video game consoles, only to rob them.

Dominic Trujillo, 20, entered into a negotiated plea of guilty last week to one count of armed robbery, a Class X felony that typically carries a prison term of between seven and 30 years.

In exchange for the guilty plea, additional charges were dismissed, including armed robbery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon without a Firearms Owner Identification Card and unlawful possession of a handgun by someone under the age of 21, McHenry County court records show.

In a separate case filed against Trujillo in June 2021, while out of county jail on pretrial release, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance and weapons offenses. This case also was dismissed Thursday as part of the negotiated plea, according to court records.

In entering into the negotiated plea, he admitted to “knowingly” taking an Apple iPhone 7S and a vaping device while armed with a “dangerous weapon,” according to an amended indictment on file in the courthouse.

Trujillo, who was 17 at the time he was charged in this case, initially as a juvenile, was out of jail on bond for two other cases in which he also was charged as a juvenile for resisting arrest and residential burglary, prosecutors said at a pretrial release hearing in October.

In his current case, prosecutors said on May 4, 2020, McHenry County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residential neighborhood in Wonder Lake for reports of an armed robbery.

Police learned that Trujillo, under the pretense of selling video game consoles, lured two young men to a secluded backyard while he was armed with a weapon. In response to his threats, both men handed over their wallets and cellphones, according to a press release from the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

In earlier reports, Trujillo, accompanied by another man, was accused of displaying a silver handgun and demanding the men empty their pockets, then shot the gun at the ground before fleeing, prosecutors said.

The investigation involved eyewitness accounts and social media records that lead to Trujillo’s arrest, authorities said.

Trujillo is required to serve half of his prison term and when released he will be on mandatory supervised release for 18 months. He also will receive credit for 834 days for time served in the county jail.