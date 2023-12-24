Letter: A sign of integrity

This letter is a reply to Bonnie Anderson of Lakewood, who asked if our County Clerk, Joe Tirio, has a conflict of interest from attending a fundraising event for Donald Trump.

As a private citizen of our country, Joe has a First Amendment right to free speech and is free to associate with others of his own choosing. As a fellow Republican, we believe in these rights, along with our support for limited government, equal opportunity, individualism and self-determination.

Did Joe lose these rights when he took the job? Certainly not.

Thankfully, Joe is unashamed of his political beliefs. And he is adamantly in support of everyone’s right to express their political will at the ballot box. That is a sign of integrity.

Tim Beck

McHenry