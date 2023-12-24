Crystal Lake business sponsors Be a Santa to a Senior: ‘This just feels nice’

Lisa Gasior along with other office staff and caregivers from Home Instead wrap gifts for seniors on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at their offices in Crystal Lake, as part of the "Be a Santa to a Senior" program. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

For a sixth year, Home Instead in Crystal Lake has run its Be a Santa to a Senior gift program with help from the community to provide Christmas presents for area senior citizens.

Christmas trees decorated with ornaments listing gift requests and boxes that collected the loot were set up at three locations, including Georgio’s Pizzeria and Pub in Crystal Lake.

Georgio’s owner, Brian Coli, said this is the first year the business participated, and his staff and customers were generous.

“Someone came in and took four of those [ornaments] off and came back with a bunch of gifts,” Coli said. “Everybody [was] getting into it.”

About 300 seniors, including some served by Home Instead and the Veterans Path to Hope, were gifted this year.

The requests were simple: stationary, postage stamps, socks, slippers, warm hats, coats, pajamas, puzzle books, blankets, personal hygiene products, space heaters and gift cards for food and gas.

“It [was] easy for people to grab a tag and go,” Coli said. “It is simple stuff you can tell they do need, and it is nice to be able to give it to them, to help them out.”

Coli said it feels like buying gifts for his own grandparents.

“It’s just a cool kind of thing to do,” he said. “In some scenarios some don’t have family to get them those things. It’s like, how could you not do it? Like, if one of your grandparents need something, you do it for them.”

But what really makes the gift giving “hit home” Coli said is the basic items being requested. They are not asking for designer or luxury items, but the basic necessities. The asks highlight the real need that people have.

“This just feels nice,” Coli said.

Liam Finkle, general manager at Georgio’s, said the response was “pretty phenomenal.”

Many gift buyers, including his employees, grabbed multiple tags, went shopping and returned with bundles of gifts, he said.

“That’s what the holiday season is about,” Finkle said.

For a second year, Veterans Path to Hope was asked to provide gift requests. They provided dozens of requests from veterans the organization works with.

Some of these veterans may be unhoused or have young children.

In addition to year-round assistance including a food pantry, housing and employment programs, VPH participates in holiday gift and meal programs during this time of year for its clients.

The nonprofit is collecting nonperishable food items and toiletries at the “Festival of Trees” located in the McHenry Recreation Center at 3636 Municipal Drive in McHenry.

Christmas trees are on display at the center, each sponsored by a local business or civic organization and are decorated in a theme of their choice.

The food collection continues through Dec. 30.

Clients served by VPH range in age from their 20s to 80s. Some are single and some have families with young children.

Shavaun Roller, office manager at VPH, said programs such as Be A Santa for A Senior are “vital.” Without them some vets would go without the basic necessities, she said.

Roller said the recipients are “so grateful” and many times they say “they wouldn’t have a Christmas if they didn’t get the gifts.”

“It is really important, especially with everyone struggling right now, so any little thing, they are very grateful for,” Roller said.

Sara Oakley, general manager for Home Instead, said the trees and drop boxes, including one at XP Performance and Coaching, 2600 Crystal Lake Road in Cary, went up the day before Thanksgiving.

Robert Cook, owner of XP Performance, said this is the second year his gym participated.

Within the first week of having the tree up, his gym members fulfilled gift requests for about 70 seniors. They had to call Home Instead and ask for more requests.

“We want to be more than just a gym,” Cook said.

Influenced by the love he has for his own grandmother who “practically raised” him, Cook said it is important that he give back to the community and show all grandparents the respect they deserve and may not always receive.

“When I get a chance to give back, I am all over it,” Cook said.

He said he hopes to provide even more gifts than he did last year.

This is Oakley’s fourth year working on the program.

Last year they delivered about 250 gifts to about 200 seniors. This year she expects to give more.

“Every year I feel like the community comes together more and more,” Oakley said.

And it is important to do so because many seniors are often unable to visit with family or have no family “so they are alone this time of year.”

“It is very isolating,” Oakley said. “It is not good for anybody.”

The generosity of the community, especially when many “are stretched so far” themselves, but continue to give anyway, “is very touching,” Oakley said.

Also being gifted through the program are residents at Crystal Pines in Crystal Lake, Highlight Healthcare of Woodstock and the Senior Care Volunteer Network.