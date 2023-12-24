Cary-Grove stays hot in first round at Jacobs: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 23

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cary-Grove 53, Hoffman Estates 37: At Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic in Algonquin, the Trojans (6-7) defeated the fourth-seeded Hawks in their first-round game.

Jake Hornok led C-G with 16 points, 12 in the first half, and hit three 3s.

The Trojans jumped out early and controlled the game, leading 20-4 after the first quarter and 35-14 at halftime.

Adam Bauer, AJ Berndt and Ryan Elbert each scored nine points for C-G. The Trojans had lost two in a row, but have won six of their last eight games.

Crystal Lake South 86, Larkin 39: At Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic in Algonquin, the third-seeded Gators (12-1) rolled past the Royals in their first-round game after jumping ahead 34-10 in the first quarter.

AJ Demirov led South with 16 points, Cooper Buelna added 12. Carson Trivellini and Christian Rohde each scored 11 and nine Gators scored in the game.

South moves on to the second round to face No. 6 Barrington at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Jacobs 55, Johnsburg 48: At Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic in Algonquin, Ben Jurzak and Treval Howard each scored 14 points as the Golden Eagles (6-7) beat the Skyhawks (5-8) in their first-round game.

Jacobs got 11 points from Nolan Roper, who hit three 3s, and Max Fessler added nine points and nine rebounds. Jurzak also grabbed nine rebounds.

JT Schmitt led Johnsburg with 16 points, with four 3s, and Ben Person scored 13.

Jacobs moves on to meet Lake Zurich at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the second round.

Lake Zurich 74, Prairie Ridge 46: At Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic in Algonquin, Ben Gablenz led the Wolves (2-9) with four 3-pointers and 16 points in their loss to the No. 2-seeded Bears.

John Fuery added 14 points for Prairie Ridge.

Anton Strelnikov led Lake Zurich with 20 points.

Waubonsie Valley 73, Marian Central 35: At Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic in Algonquin, the top-seeded Warriors defeated the Hurricanes (2-10) in their first-round game.

Cale McThenia led the Hurricanes with 14 points, Christian Bentancur added 11.

McHenry 78, Woodstock North 55: At Marengo’s 73rd Annual E.C. Nichols Holiday Tournament, the Warriors (8-4) won their fourth game in their last five with a win over the Thunder in their Black Pool game.

Marko Visnjevac scored 20 for McHenry and hit four 3s. Adam Anwar also scored 20 and hit two 3s and Caleb Jett added 10.

Cade Blaksley and Trevor Mark each scored 14 for the Thunder.

McHenry 75, Genoa-Kingston 53: At Marengo’s 73rd Annual E.C. Nichols Holiday Tournament, the Warriors (9-4) won the Black Pool with a victory over the Cogs.

Visnjevac led the Warriors with 19 points and hit four 3s. Marcus Honea added 14 points, Adam Bronowicki had 12 Dylan Hurckes scored 10.

The Warriors will play in one semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Rochelle 76, Richmond-Burton 54: At Marengo’s 73rd Annual E.C. Nichols Holiday Tournament, the Rockets (6-3) fell to the Hubs in their White Pool game.

Maddox Meyer led R-B with 17 points. Luke Robinson added 10.

Crystal Lake Central 65, Marengo 53: At Marengo’s 73rd Annual E.C. Nichols Holiday Tournament, Preston Mast tossed in 22 points and hit four 3s to lead the Tigers (3-11) past the Indians (0-12) in their Maroon Pool game.

Jake Terlecki added 12 for the Tigers.

Michael Kirchhoff led Marengo with 14 points and Myles Aukes hit three 3s and finished with 13.