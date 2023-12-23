Shaw Local readers share their favorite Christmas tree ornaments

There are many ways to decorate a Christmas tree. Some go with modern decorations, while others opt for more traditional ornaments or family heirlooms to adorn the visual centerpiece of their Christmas morning celebrations.

We asked Shaw Local News Network readers from throughout northern Illinois to send in photos of their special ornaments or collections that are hung on their trees every year during the Christmas holidays.

Readers everywhere offered up their heartfelt responses, sharing some of their family traditions and sentimental ornaments that they turn to each year.

Today, we’re sharing their responses with you. Hopefully, these images and stories that go along with them help put you in a festive mood.

Merry Christmas.

The Little Drummer Boy

An ornament shared by Kimberley Avallon Schumacher (Kimberley Avallon Schumacher)

As a child, I loved driving home late on Christmas Eve. “The Little Drummer Boy” would come on the radio, and my dad’s baritone voice would wail out “Rump pa pum pum …” We would sing carols until we arrived home.

The choir is a generational activity in my family. My grandmother participated, my dad was a strong Italian bass, his sister a soprano and me an alto. My own children followed suit – one soprano, one alto, a tenor and a shy but wonderful Italian bass.

Today, a grandson is taking voice lessons just because he wants to be able to sing.

One Christmas, years after my dad’s passing, my aunt sent me a box of ornaments that her mother collected. In the box was a beautiful and elaborately decorated ornament adorned with Christmas choir singers in full robes. Little did I know that my grandmother had a tradition of celebrating family talents and gifts by acquiring ornaments commemorating them.

Christmas carols no longer ring out on every radio station throughout the holiday season. My dad’s boisterous “Rump pa pum” no longer fills the car on Christmas Eve. But the voices of my children singing next to me in church and the presence of this ornament on my tree tie me to the everlasting chorus of our generations. May you experience the joy of this holiday season and be blessed by the sounds of a very merry Christmas! – Kimberley Avallon Schumacher, Bull Valley

Baby’s first Christmas – 1951

An ornament shared by Sherry Frankenbach (Sherry Frankenbach)

This little stocking was given to my husband, Patrick, by his aunt Peg Mac in 1952 for his first Christmas in 1952. It still has the original 71-year-old almond tucked into the toe. It has been at the forefront of our tree the past 40-plus years. – Sherry Frankenbach, Genoa

Secret Santa

Ornaments shared by Claudia Conroy (Claudia Conroy)

Back in 1966, while I was a senior in nursing school, my small class decided to draw names for a Secret Santa gift exchange. Since we all lived in the dormitory, gifts included coming back from class to find your sheets changed; your uniform picked up from the laundry; or gifts of soaps, lotions or small trinkets.

I received five ornaments, one on each day of the exchange. Despite asking at the time, and at quite a few reunions, I have never learned my benefactor.

Over time, one of the ornaments broke, but I still have and use the remaining four. They grace my tree every year. – Claudia Conroy, Trout Valley

Homemade Victorian-style ornaments

An ornament shared by Don Oberbillig (Don Oberbillig)

Our family’s favorite Christmas ornaments date back more than 25 years to when my sister, Jan, decided that she wanted to create a Victorian Christmas tree. She discovered that there were ornament kits available that you could assemble.

The project was quite an undertaking considering that Jan had muscular dystrophy. Each ornament kit was very detailed, and it would take her weeks to finish one ornament. That did not deter her, and after two years, she had completed 32 ornaments and her Victorian Christmas tree.

Jan passed away in 2003, but each Christmas our family enjoys her Victorian tree and the breathtaking ornaments she created. – Don Oberbillig, Crystal Lake

Ornaments from books

Submitted by Karen Roth. (Karen Roth)

I started making Christmas ornaments using old book pages eight years ago when I was the librarian at Lincoln School in Ottawa.

I gave them to family, friends and colleagues. I have continued making them, choosing a different design/pattern each year. I now also give them to teachers when they bring their classes to the Little Red Schoolhouse for an old-fashioned Christmas. The heart was made the first year; this year’s is the circle. I made 40 ornaments this year. – Karen Roth, Ottawa

A resilient Christmas spire

A spire-shaped tree topper shared by Larry and Billie Salcedo (Larry Salcedo)

Early in our almost 55-year marriage, I would always give my wife the best Christmas ornament I could find. They all ended up on our living room tree, the most elegant of our five trees. Some were painted glass, and some were plain crystal. Some were gold, and some were souvenirs from different countries. But one is our favorite: A Waterford spire-shaped tree topper. It always looks glorious sparkling with the reflected lights of the tree.

One morning in 2011, soon after the tree had been decorated, we woke to an awful WHUMP tinkle tinkle! We both rushed down stairs and found the big live tree on the floor with glass and water everywhere. We were stunned! The loss of ornaments was devastating, but in the chaos we saw the rising sun reflecting off of something. It was the Waterford topper shining in all of its glory. It was a miracle because as the tree fell, the top should have hit the glass table and shattered the topper. Instead, it took a twist and missed it by inches.

So each year, as we perform the ritual of placing the topper on the tree, we think of it as a slice of life where one can survive adversity and continue to move on a new path. As time passes and Christmas decorating becomes more of a challenge, the one constant will be our crystal spire. – Larry and Billie Salcedo, Woodstock

Vintage St. Joseph Hospital Women’s Auxiliary ornaments

Ornaments shared by JoAnn Nahas (JoAnn Nahas)

During the 1950s and 1960s, my mother, Helen Rasmussen, took great pride in being a member of the St. Joseph Hospital Women’s Auxiliary. This organization dedicated itself to sponsoring various projects and services for the benefit of the hospital and its patients. As part of its fundraising efforts, the group would create a unique ornament each year. These ornaments hold great significance for our family, as they symbolize years of tradition.

Decorating the Christmas tree with these ornaments has become a cherished memory for three generations of our family. We would gather around, offering prayers and reminiscing about our beloved MiMi. – JoAnn Nahas, Joliet

Happy Christmas

An ornament shared by Sharon Karch (Sharon Karch)

“Merry Christmas” is a usual greeting in December, but my favorite ornaments say “happy Christmas.”

The story goes like this: We moved from the U.S. into our new house in Surrey, England, on Dec. 11, 1983. Christmas was fast approaching. After buying a live tree from a place that looked like “Downton Abbey,” I drove to the nearest little village, where our children were going to school. In Cobham, I found just what I needed to decorate our tree. I found a little shop off High Street that had shiny glass, round ornaments that were hand painted in Poland!

As I figured out the dollar-to-pound exchange rate, I was pleasantly surprised to find that I could buy them. You can guess the rest of the story – they were beautifully decorated with paint and glitter and said “happy Christmas!”

I’m delighted to say that we still have the dozen ornaments that came in a flimsy little cardboard-divided box. They have survived four more moves and are now glittering and adoring our suburban Chicago Christmas tree!

Happy Christmas! – Sharon Karch, Algonquin

God Jul!

An ornament shared by Lynn Stolar (Lynn Stolar)

On Christmas Eve, Grandpa Ernst would burst through our front door loaded with presents shouting, “God Jul! God Jul!” (merry Christmas in Swedish). An immigrant from Mariannelund near the east coast of Sweden, he often told the harrowing story of his 1904 journey to America at 17. He received salvation in a little free church on Chicago’s South Side, and it changed his life. He taught adult Sunday school classes for 40 years and sang hymns in churches with a Swedish string band.

When Grandpa prayed for our Christmas dinner, it was at least a 10-minute affair as he named all of his children and grandchildren and thanked the Lord earnestly for coming to us at Christmas “in a birth heralded by angels.” He thanked God for the food, the hands that prepared it and for our many blessings. He followed the blessing by robustly singing a song based on the Psalms.

Missing him since 1981, this glass ornament on our tree helps us remember his example of serving the Lord joyfully and seeking God’s blessing on our food and in our lives. We remember his glad shout on Christmas Eve tinged with his beautiful Swedish accent, “God Jul! God Jul!” and we wish so much that we could hear it ring out once again.

This ornament is hung in loving memory of Magnus Rueben Ernst Ekblad, my grandpa. God Jul, Grandpa. We won’t forget. – Lynn Stolar, Cary

A gift from Grandma

An ornament shared by Tracy Skleba (Tracy Skleba)

Honoring cherished memories with this Santa ornament, the last gift from my grandmother over 30 years ago. Each year, as it graces my tree, I’m reminded of her wonderful spirit and enduring love. – Tracy Skleba, Prairie Grove

Winter games

Ornaments shared by Carole Andrews (Carole Andrews)

My great passion from a young age was the Olympics. When I retired, I applied and was accepted for my first Olympic volunteer position. Luckily, I tried for two more, both of which I was invited to again as a volunteer. My souvenirs were ornaments from each Olympics.

The first three on the left are from the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. The top ornament on the left is a depiction of the Salt Lake City skyline, including the Salt Lake Temple.

The two center ones to the right are from the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics. The Canadian ornament beneath the flag is called an Inukshuk. They were used by the Inuit as navigational aids. The last two represent the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. The doll is a representation of their stacking dolls. The Santa is their version of what they call Father Frost.

These are my most treasured ornaments and memories. – Carole Andrews, Spring Grove

Mustard yellow

An ornament shared by Donna Brandt (Donna Brandt)

I remember making my ornament in second grade, about 60 years ago. We blew up balloons and covered them with strips of gooey papier-mâché, then we painted and dipped them in silver glitter. Beautiful!

The fact that I chose to paint mine mustard yellow may be what caused my older sister to criticize its beauty. But, to me, it was perfect! I always hung it at the front of the tree so everyone could enjoy it like I did. My sister began the tradition of moving it to the back of the tree until I would notice and put it back in its rightful spot: front and center. This went on for many years.

My children grew up hearing this story as I proudly continued to display it every year. Now, my grandchildren understand the significance of the mustard yellow ornament that’s always on the front of the tree. – Donna Brandt, Wonder Lake

Food for thought

Ornaments shared by Georgene Keim (Georgene Keim)

About 35 years ago, while visiting the gift shop at the glass factory in Corning, New York, I purchased a pickle ornament for our Christmas tree. On subsequent visits, I bought several more ornaments related to food – a potato, green pepper, a raspberry – and I began to look for other food or cooking ornaments in our travels. Upon moving back to the Chicago area, I had enough of them to put on a 4-foot tree in our kitchen. In a few years, we needed a 6-foot tree, and then finally one 7.5 feet tall.

The 2023 tree will hold more than 110 glass ornaments of fruits, vegetables, meats and cooking utensils. New this year will be the famous blue box of salt and a glass bag of my personal favorite snack, Cheetos.

The ornaments are organized into sections such as breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, fruits, vegetables, Italian, Mexican, Asian. We can’t forget candies, cookies and cakes. Cooking equipment include a red stand mixer, a slow cooker, pots, pans, a blender, a cookbook and a wooden spoon. Family favorites include a chicken drumstick and slices of apple, pumpkin and cherry pie. A slice of fruitcake ornament pays tribute to our oldest son Matt, who bakes fruitcake with me every year, and a pierogi ornament to recognize my Polish heritage. – Georgene Keim, Spring Grove

A love of dance

An ornament shared by Diane and Doug Breunlin (Diane Breunlin)

Our three daughters, Andrea, Chelsea and Erica, were in dance classes for several years when they were growing up. During their first year, we bought them flowers for their performance of “The Nutcracker” and spring recital. We then started buying dance ornaments. It didn’t take long before we had enough to decorate a Christmas tree. It was fun finding a variety of ornaments, from dance shoes and ballerinas to pink-and-white sparkly balls.

It’s been over 20 years since we started this holiday tradition. Standing back and gazing at the glittering tree of dance ornaments takes us back to the excitement of the dress rehearsals and dance recitals.

The girls are all grown up, but we still enjoy decorating our dance tree. Of course, we decorate a traditional tree as well. – Diane and Doug Breunlin, Sycamore

The one we had to keep

An ornament shared by Jane Koehler (Jane Koehler)

Colorful sequins, shining beads and shimmering silver ribbon were selected by our daughter, Clare, to decorate an ornament that she created in first grade more than 40 years ago. The felt ornament also featured her school picture. At first Clare was proud of her creation, and she would point it out to holiday visitors. As she grew older, she did not want her friends, or later her husband, to see the ornament. “Don’t put that silly old thing on the tree,” she would insist.

Now, however, when she brings her own family to our home to celebrate the holidays, she immediately checks the Christmas tree to ensure that her first great creation is there. That ornament along with ones made by our other daughter, and now our grandchildren, is a favorite holiday tradition for family. – Jane Koehler, Woodstock

The ransom of Astro Santa

An ornament shared by Denise Hay (Denise Hay)

I have only one ornament from my childhood – a golden Santa, also known as Astro Santa. To torment me, my sons would root through the ornament boxes every year to find this Santa and “kidnap” him before I could hang him on the tree. I found my Santa hanging in the shower one year and chilling in the freezer the next. One year, I seem to recall some kind of ransom demand note. I would pretend I was upset and angry about their antics, but I was always laughing inside. – Denise Hay, Milledgeville, Georgia, formerly of Crystal Lake

Through the generations

Ornaments shared by Grace Blaszak (Grace Blaszak)

These are my most treasured ornaments. I collect ornaments and have many very old ones passed down through my family. The three pictured belonged to my Busia (grandma), who was born in Chicago in 1894. I have no idea how old they are.

My grandparents were married in Chicago in 1911. Were they theirs? My mom, who was born in 1915, remembered my Busia always having them on their tree. Whether they come from my grandparents or my great-grandparents (my grandfather’s parents), who came to this country in the early 1900s, we don’t know. But they are truly my connection to the past generations. I don’t hang them on my tree, but I display them in a special place in my curio cabinet. – Grace Blaszak, Crest Hill

Christmas coral

An ornament shared by Mike Brennan (Mike Brennan)

This ornament grew in the Gulf of Mexico deep subsea on a major oil company’s offshore platform. This is an extremely rare treasure of the sea. After decades of work in the gulf, I know of two others.

Free swimming coral larvae attached to fishing line that’s present at most platforms. The ornament hanging hook is connected by fishing line to the internal coral and encapsulated within.

This Christmas tree ornament is 100% natural, larger than a baseball and smaller than a softball. – Mike Brennan, Lakemoor

Dinner gifts

Ornaments shared by David Smith (David Smith)

When my wife Melissa and I got together, we started hosting a nice sit-down Christmas dinner. Each year, we requested our guests bring us an ornament for our tree. The ornament would be noted with who and the year provided, and our guest would hang it on the tree. Every ornament is provided by the people who are special to us – some handmade, others custom built. All are thoughtful and special.

There is now not an ornament on the tree that does not have meaning to us. The greatest part is that every year we unpack memories and hang them on the tree. We start the Christmas session with many reminders of just how truly blessed we are. Seventeen years and three children later, it may be time for a second tree! – David Smith, Crystal Lake

The Travel Tree

Ornaments shared by Mike Fuller (Mike Fuller)

My wife, Jeanine, and I have lived on four continents and have visited more than 70 countries in our 64 years of marriage. This photo is of our Travel Tree, one of four trees we decorate each year.

Every ornament is from nature, free or inexpensive. Items range from small, wooden African animals and Moai replicas from Easter Island to little lighthouses from Maine and glass blue whales from a whaling museum in Western Australia. We have never counted them. We know our family will throw all of this stuff in a dumpster when we are gone, but we enjoy decorating this Christmas tree each year. – Mike Fuller, Crest Hill

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Ornaments shared by Jamie Michael Albert (Jamie Michael Albert)

I remember, as I assume a lot of you do, the first time I saw the film “The Wizard of Oz.” The family gathered in front of our living room cabinet-style tube television “set,” as we called them. I especially will never forget the magical feeling of watching Dorothy’s perspective transform from black-and-white to fantastic technicolor as she opens the door upon entering the Land of Oz. This was a great decision on the producer’s part, even though color television had already entered the homes of most Americans. The fact that I had been born after most families owned color televisions did not subtract from the wonder I felt during that moment when I somehow knew “I’m in for a wonderful story!” That may not have been my exact thought at 5 years old, but that was certainly what I felt.

What does this have to do with Christmas ornaments? For decades, my mother has adorned our Christmas tree each year with dozens of beautiful ornaments, all with a unique story. Four ornaments I am most attached to were made by my mother. As you may have guessed, they are characters from “The Wizard of Oz” – Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tinman and the Cowardly Lion. Perhaps I love them mostly because they represent a simpler time; my childhood and that moment with my family will always remain close to my heart. These ornaments also represent the magical way that pop culture can bring us together.

So each and every year I look forward to helping my mother adorn the tree with lights and garland, and to seeing each and every sentimental ornament that represents both the care my mother takes in displaying them and the closeness my family has shared well into my middle ages. – Jamie Michael Albert

Spode Christmas tree ornaments

Spode Christmas Tree ornaments submitted by Mary Haning. (Mary Haning)

My collection of Spode Christmas tree ornaments numbers about 80. I started collecting over 25 years ago to have a special family holiday tradition and adding one or two (or three!) every Christmas season. The ornaments commemorate new babies, homes, pets and favorite winter pastimes such as skating, sledding, baking cookies and tea – and Santa, of course! The Spode angel always tops our tree. – Mary Haning, Cary

A Christmas star

An image of a Christmas tree star from Barbara Carow. (Barbara Carow)

In December 1970, our 4-year-old son, Steve, came home from nursery school with a star he made for our Christmas tree. At his young age, he felt our tree needed a star, not the pointy blue glass topper that was there. The decorating trend in the late 1960s had been to have all one color (ornaments, lights, etc.). Our tree was all blue with increasing additions of hand-crafted ornaments that was becoming the latest trend. Steve’s hand-made sparkle-covered star was a perfect addition. Steve’s star has a unique shape and has topped our tree every year since the day he brought it home … 53 years ago! It still brings a smile when we look at it. – Barbara Carow, Crystal Lake

‘My skating tree’

An image of "Skating tree" from Ruth Granger. (Ruth Granger)

In 1974, I fulfilled a longtime desire to take figure skating lessons. This led to teaching and coaching a competitive skating team (the Stardusters). At Christmastime, I received many skate and star ornaments. I finally bought a tree just for them (my skating tree). It is such a joy at Christmastime decorating the tree and remembering each student, as I wrote the name and date on each ornament. These students were children at that time and are now in their 50s. I so treasure those memories. Yes, at 84, I’m still skating! – Ruth Granger, McHenry

Mrs. Pliner’s ornament

An image of a glass ornament from Sandie Minor. (Sandie Minor)

In 2000, when my daughter was in third grade at Edgebrook Elementary School, her teacher, Mrs. Pliner, had the class make glass ornaments for the holiday. Of course, my daughter Jessie dropped and broke hers, and there was no spare for her to start over. Mrs. Pliner gave up her own ornament to Jessie, which has lovingly been placed on our tree each year since. – Sandie Minor, McHenry

A different way to wrap

A Christmas tree ornament submitted by Kathleen Anderson. (Kathleen Anderson)

Our 9-year-old son was learning how to use a soldering iron and wrapped my gift with wire and a dollop of solder. We hang it on the tree every year. – Kathleen Anderson, Marengo

A Scandinavian tree

An image of a Scandinavian tree submitted by Mary Tyner. (Mary Tyner)

Now that I have lived for seven decades, I have many favorite ornaments, and it has changed over the years. When I was 5, it was a trumpet ornament that I took off the tree and blew on – and proceeded to cut my lip. I needed stitches, but we lived on a farm, and it was Christmas Eve, so it is a bittersweet memory, as I did not get stitches.

While I worked at Kraft Foods, every employee received a Christmas glass ornament, which I cherish. Then we had kids, and their hand-made ornaments are hanging on my tree, and that brings back many happy memories. After retirement, I embraced my Norwegian heritage, and now the simple straw ornaments are a favorite.

Many Scandinavian people were poor long ago, but they were highly creative to design such delicate ornaments made out of straw and string. These ornaments make me realize one doesn’t need fancy ornaments. I now decorate a Scandinavian tree, and it reminds me of the struggles they faced but also their resilience to have a memorable Christmas. Our family celebrates Santa Lucia, and we sing around the tree and usher in the advent season. I am passing this tradition to my children and grandchildren so that they can create memories of their heritage. – Mary Tyner, Cary

A historic Mary ornament

A Christmas ornament submitted by Laurie Schryver. (Laurie Schryver)

While not the prettiest on my tree, this ornament certainly has seniority. My mom, who was born in 1916, had it as a child, making this Mary ornament over 100 years old. Although she’s paper thin, she has adorned many Christmas trees in various houses. There used to be a Joseph also, but he’s unfortunately long gone. Each year, when we decorate the tree, we carefully unwrap Mary to see if she has survived another year. 2023: Success! – Laurie Schryver, Dixon

The Triangle House

An image of a Christmas house submitted by Mary Jo Shain. (Mary Jo Shain)

One of my favorite memories from Christmastime as a child was the anticipated appearance of the Triangle House. When my mom would start getting the decorations out, it was the first thing I would look for. Now that I have it, I still feel that excitement when I know the time is coming to take it out of its box and put it on display each year. It’s almost like I’m seeing it for the first time. I handle it gently as I Iook at it from every angle. It is truly a step back in time! The Triangle House takes me back to simpler times as a child and the anticipation of the holiday season. – Mary Jo Shain, Carbon Hill

A reminder of Gramps

An ornament submission by Kristi Funni. (Kristi Funni)

My favorite Christmas ornament hangs at the top of our tree. It’s not at the top because it is valuable. I bought it when I was probably about 12, 40-ish years ago. It is fragile, but that is not why it is at the top. It is at the top because I bought it for my grandpa, and that is where he would always hang it when it was on his tree.

He always had a small tree – maybe only about 4 feet tall. All of the ornaments on the tree were solid colored balls of the red, green and silver variety. I loved my grandpa, and when I saw that little angel ornament with the pink ribbon, I just knew I had to buy it for him. It’s possible he never even liked it. But every year, at the top of his tree, he would hang my angel ornament.

When he passed away, I really didn’t take many things that were his. I took his employee retirement ID card from American Telephone and Telegraph Co. because it had his picture on it. I also took the angel. Every year, I am reminded of him – the swing he built for me, the raspberry bushes he let me snack from, the rabbit traps we would set with orange jelly candy, and the morel mushrooms he would sauté in butter. That angel holds some of my most precious memories and the love of a girl for her Gramps. – Kristi Funni, Island Lake

A reminder of sacrifice

Submitted by Deb Glaubke. (Deb Glaubke)

My late husband’s father served as a corpsman in World War I and returned with post-traumatic stress disorder so severe that he spent the rest of his life in a Veterans Affairs hospital. The toy soldier ornament represents him. During World War II, my husband served as a U.S. Marine in the South Pacific and was seriously wounded after fighting to retake three islands. While recovering, he made this star ornament to hang on the community Christmas tree in his father’s hospital. After his death, the star was returned to our family, where both ornaments, intertwined in shared history, are a reminder of their sacrifice for love of our country. Among the angels, birds and Santas, this ornament means the most to us because it is the memory of him with us, as his son hangs the star on our tree every year. – Deb Glaubke, Woodstock

Florida sand dollar collection

Submission from the Rockwell family. (Debbie Rockwell)

One of our favorite ornament sets on our tree is our Florida sand dollar collection. The spiritual meaning of the sand dollar is peace. Because they resemble birds – or, more specifically, doves – some people believe that by breaking open a sand dollar or releasing a dove they are releasing peace into the world.

This is the reason our sand dollar collection will always be our favorite ornament set on our tree. It is filled with 142 sand dollars collected on vacation on the beaches of Sarasota in the late 1990s. It was a memorable family vacation, and we relive it every year when we put up all 142 preserved sand dollars that my son, daughter and mother-in-law collected. It seems like ages ago, but we will always have the memories that we made on that trip. – the Rockwell family of Rock Falls

Treasured ornaments from the 1960s

Submitted by Virginia Gale. (Virginia Gale)

Submitted by Virginia Gale. (Virginia Gale)

My mother, Frances Gale, made these ornaments in the 1960s. She sourced the miniature figures and created scenes inside each clear plastic ornament. I still have 57 ornaments, which I treasure. – Virginia Gale, Joliet

Hand-painted treasures

Submitted by Brett Slovacek. (Brett Slovacek)

These ornaments were hand-crafted and painted by my great-grandmother, Helena Gsöllhoferová, who lived in Plzeň, Czechoslovakia. She was a renowned artist in the country. As an artist, she worked in oils and watercolors, on canvas, ceramics and wood cutouts. Furthermore, she was married to Bohdan Gsöllhofer, who was himself a renowned musician, a conductor with the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra and was the director of the Czech Music Conservatory for a time.

However, due to their fame as celebrities of the fine arts in the country, they were targeted by the Nazis in World War II, resulting in them having to go into hiding in the Czech countryside, with much of her artwork being destroyed in the fires of war.

These ornaments were made after their return to Plzeň after World War II, with more being made while visiting her daughter, Iris Slovacek, in Crystal Lake for several months in 1967, where Helena also made several oil canvas paintings, a couple of which hang in the living room of my house.

These Christmas ornaments were handed down to her daughter, which were in turn handed down to her three children, including her middle child and youngest son, Mark (my father). These ornaments are just a few of the ones bequeathed to my father. It is a family tradition to hang them on our Christmas tree every year. Our Christmas tree would not be complete without her ornaments hanging proudly on its branches. – Brett Slovacek, Crystal Lake

A memorable gift

Submitted by Christine Wells. (Christine Wells)

Every year as we grew up, Mom would buy me, my brother and my sister a Christmas ornament to hang on our tree. As we got older our collections also grew.

After college, when I had my first job and new apartment an hour away from home, Christmas seemed a little sad. I didn’t have any decorations for my new place. One evening, there was an unexpected knock at the door. I opened it to find my mom and dad, with a fresh Christmas tree and a box containing all the ornaments my mom had given me over my life. It was a truly special Christmas, and I’m thankful for a wonderful mom and full box of love in the form of Christmas ornaments! – Christine Wells, Aurora (born and raised in DeKalb)

A favorite Nativity scene

A nativity scene submitted by David Piotrowski. (David Piotrowski)

This is without question our family’s favorite. My wife and I purchased this item in 1970 from Wieboldt’s department store at Yorktown Center. It’s hard to believe that was over 50 years ago! This Nativity scene captures the true meaning of Christmas for us and everyone who enters our home.

A funny sidelight: My children and grandchildren played a game, “Hide Baby Jesus.” One would hide, and the other would search. I’m sure Jesus smiled. This went on for years until one of the granddaughters could not find baby Jesus. I found him and crazy-glued him in his crib. Alas, no more “Hide Baby Jesus!” – David Piotrowski