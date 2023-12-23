Letter: The reason for the season

Christmas is not running to and fro buying presents for people who don’t need them. Christmas is giving to the poor and needy. It is not a tree in your living room, but a walk in the woods to see nature as God created it. It’s not overeating and drinking, but filling the food pantries for the hungry. It’s not a man in a red suit, but the worship of the Son of God. It’s not bright decorated lights all over, but the light of Christ in our hearts, shining out to help others. It’s not hurting and abusing animals, but looking into their eyes and seeing the creator.

Remember Matthew 25:34: For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat. I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink. I was a stranger and you invited me in. I needed clothes and you clothed me. I was sick and you looked after me. I was in prison and you came to visit me.

And Matthew 25:40: The King will reply, “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine you did for Me.”

Should we not reconsider what Christmas means according to Jesus?

Cynthia Barber

Algonquin