Letter: Regarding election integrity

I want to thank Bonnie Anderson for raising the question about Election Integrity here in McHenry County. It is true that we are very fortunate that we have a County Clerk who we can trust, as we saw in the last election cycle, all of the manufactured election accusations were untrue. And no Joe Tirio, nor any other elected official loses their First Amendment right to their political beliefs.

Once again, it is correct we shouldn’t let people such as Donald Trump (or Joe Biden for that matter) live inside our heads “rent free!”

Kirk Donald

Johnsburg