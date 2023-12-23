Hampshire girls basketball bests Burlington Central: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, Dec. 22

Girls basketball

Hampshire 45, Burlington Central 26: At Burlington, the Whip-Purs picked up a Fox Valley Conference win behind 11 points from Ashley Herzing.

Herzing connected on three 3-pointers, and Whitney Thompson hit a pair of 3s on her way to eight points. Chloe Van Horn also had eight points, and Mikala Amegasse scored seven.

Audrey LaFleur led Burlington with eight points. Kenzie Andersen and Emma Payton each had six.

Cary-Grove 56, Lakes 30: At Lake Villa, the Trojans rolled to a nonconference win behind 12 points from Elle Mjaanes and nine points from Kayli McMorris.

Boys wrestling

Huntley 60, Prairie Ridge 22: At Crystal Lake, the Red Raiders rolled to the FVC dual with wins by forfeit at nine weight classes. Julian Gutierrez earned a third-period pin at 120 points for Huntley.

Jake Lowitzki (113 pounds, fall), Mikey Meade (126, 13-5 major decision), Xander York (157, fall) and John Fallaw (215, fall) had wins in for Prairie Ridge.

Harvard 37, Turner 27: At Beloit, Wisc., Daniel Rosas’ 11-3 major decision win at 150 pounds ensured a victory for the Hornets over Turner. Harvard built a 27-12 lead only to see Turner pull within 33-27 heading into Rosas’ match, the final of Friday’s dual.

The Hornets earlier jumped out to a lead on back-to-back wins for Christian Mercado (157 pounds) and Kevin Salas (175) followed by a pin for Blake Livdahl at 175 pounds.

Following consecutive Turner pins to tie things at 12, Riley Vest (285) and Owen Vail (120) did the same to put Harvard back in front 24-12. Wyatt Stott later added a pin fall at 138 pounds before Rosas sealed things at 150.

Harvard 48, North Boone 18: At Beloit, Wisc., Livdahl (190 pounds) and Vest (285) won by fall. The Hornets won six matches by forfeit.