Find more scores and stats in Thursday’s prep roundup at nwherald.com.

Girls basketball

Woodstock at Grayslake Central

Marian Central 56, Crystal Lake Central 54 (OT): At McHenry: Kathryn Hamil had 42 for Central.

Boys basketball

Grayslake Central 47, Cary Grove 29: At Cary

Crystal Lake Central at Harvard

Woodstock at Genoa-Kingston