A roofer working on a Wonder Lake home was flown to the hospital Wednesday after fall from a ladder.

Wonder Lake Fire Chief Mike Weber said the roofer was working on a job in the 5400 block of West Lake Shore Drive Wednesday and fell when the ladder slipped. Weber said it’s estimated the worker fell almost 15 feet.

The roofer suffered back and hip injuries and was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in serious condition, Weber said.