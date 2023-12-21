One dead following Crystal Lake house fire

A Crystal Lake fire truck in 2022. The department responded to a fire on the 900 block of Coventry Lane Thursday, Dec. 21. (Alex Vucha for Shaw Local)

One person died after a fire Thursday in Crystal Lake, according to a news release from the fire department.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded to a house fire about 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Coventry Lane, and said initial reports indicated there might be a person and three dogs inside, according to the release.

One person was rescued from the house and taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital.

The fire department said one person succumbed to their injuries, but it was unclear if that was the same person who was taken to the hospital or someone else in the home.

Two dogs were rescued, and it was unclear if a third dog remained missing.

No firefighters were hurt.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.