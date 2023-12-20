Crystal Lake man charged with possessing images of child sexual abuse: police

A 34-year-old Crystal Lake man has been charged with 10 counts of possession of images depicting the sexual abuse of children under the age of 13, according to the Crystal Lake Police Department.

Crystal Lake Police executed a search warrant Tuesday morning at the home of James C. Gitzinger in the 500 block of Somerset Lane, which resulted in the arrest, a news release said.

Police said the alleged crimes came to their attention when they they were notified by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the police’s Investigations Unit immediately started to look into the matter.

The Crystal Lake Police Department continues the investigation and encourages anyone who may have information relating to the case to contact the department at 815-356-3620. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the department by texting the word “CLPDTIP” along with tip information to 847411.