Still time to view sweet treats at Woodstock’s annual Gingerbread House Walk

A Woodstock Square-themed gingerbread house, made by the Gingineers on display Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023 at the Old Courthouse, 111 N. Johnson St., Woodstock. The house won the Most Creative award during the seventh annual Gingerbread House Walk hosted by the Friends of the Old Courthouse. (Claire O'Brien)

WOODSTOCK – The public still has time for a sweet treat this week as nearly two dozen decorated gingerbread houses remain displayed at the renovated Woodstock Old Courthouse through Friday.

The displays are part of the seventh annual Gingerbread House Walk hosted by the Friends of the Old Courthouse at the remodeled venue, 111 N. Johnson St., Woodstock. This year’s judges were some of the owners of the businesses that opened up this year.

“The artistry is just fantastic,” Julie Callahan of Makity Make said.

Kringle Toy Headquarters on display inside the Woodstock Old Courthouse, 111 N. Johnson St., Woodstock, on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. The display is part of the seventh annual Gingerbread House Walk contest hosted by the Friends of the Old Courthouse. (Claire O'Brien)

Sue Stelford of the Friends of the Old Courthouse, who sponsors the Gingerbread Walk, said she came up with the event a few years ago ahead of the building’s renovations.

The nearly two dozen homes submitted this year showcased a variety of themes, ranging from a Betsy Ross house to Snoopy and Woodstock sleeping on the night before Christmas.

Stelford created the Snoopy house, and said she was “playing off the name” of Woodstock.

The homes have already been judged with Danille Tegtman’s “Alien Invasion” winning the Funniest award. “Sugar Sparkle Stable” by Denice Beck and Amy Beth took home Most Delicious, Allison Steiger was awarded the “Most Beautiful for Merry Christmas” from City Hall and Most Creative went to The Gingineers’ “Woodstock Square.”

Snoopy and Woodstock sleeping inside a gingerbread house made by Sue Stelford on display at the Woodstock Old Courthouse Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023 at the Old Courthouse, 111 N. Johnson St., Woodstock, during the seventh annual Gingerbread House Walk hosted by the Friends of the Old Courthouse. (Claire O'Brien)

Stelford said the public was able to weigh in for the People’s Choice Award during the Lighting of the Square by putting coins in a box by each house. The box with the most money won.

This year’s People’s Choice winner was Susan Roderick Seibel’s Kringle Toy Headquarters, which also won 2023 Showstopper.

Those interested in seeing the homes have until Dec. 22 to view the displays.