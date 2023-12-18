Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: McHenry’s Pedro Jimenez

McHenry’s Pedro Jimenez (top) completes a win over Dundee-Crown’s Carlos Rodriguez at 145 pounds last season in Carpentersville. Jimenez was voted the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week. (Patrick Kunzer)

Name: Pedro Jimenez

School: McHenry, sr.

Sport: Boys wrestling

Why he was selected: Jimenez captured the 150-pound championship at the 16-team Prospect Mudge-McMorrow Invitational. Jimenez won by major decision (10-1) over Joliet Catholic’s Nolan Vogel. The Warriors also got a second from Jesse Saaverda (285) and thirds from Ryan Hanson (120) and Aiden Fischler (165).

This past week, Jimenez helped lead the Warriors to a 52-21 win over Dundee-Crown. McHenry (10-4, 5-0), the defending Fox Valley Conference champion, has yet to lose in conference duals this season. He then took second over the weekend at the 35th annual Al Dvorak Invitational.

For his performance, Jimenez was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his Q&A with sports writer Alex Kantecki:

McHenry’s Pedro Jimenez is declared the winner by fall over Dundee-Crown’s Daniel Gutierrez in a 150-pound bout Thursday in Carpentersville. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Jimenez: A man’s misfortune is his greatest asset.

How do you get ready for a big match?

Jimenez: I focus on staying relaxed and just having trust in my training.

Do you have any favorite pre- or post-match meals?

Jimenez: My favorite pre-match meal is a pretzel bun turkey sandwich from Jewel. My favorite post-match meal Is Raising Cane’s Chicken if I don’t have weigh-ins the next day.

What’s your biggest pet peeve?

Jimenez: When people talk over me.

Who on your team makes you laugh the most?

Jimenez: Avian Roman. He is a super funny kid.

What’s your favorite movie or TV show?

Jimenez: “Family Guy.”

If you could change one thing about wrestling, what would it be?

Jimenez: Headgear. I wish we didn’t have to wear it in high school.

Who is a professional athlete you’d like to meet and hang out with for a day?

Jimenez: Nick Suriano.

Are there any other sports you wish you were good at or think you’d be good at?

Jimenez: No. I truly love wrestling and it is something that I want to continue spending my time with and getting better.

How have you improved since the end of last season?

Jimenez: My pace and conditioning was OK last year, but in the summer I worked on it a ton. I would say that I now do a great job of keeping an intense and harsh pace in every match for however long I need to.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Jimenez: As a team goal, I want at least half of the guys to make it down state with me. My personal goal this season is to be a state placer.