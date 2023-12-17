Community takes in sights of the season with Woodstock carriage rides

A carriage passes by the newly remodeled and reopened Old Courthouse on the Woodstock Square Dec. 17, 2023 (Claire O'Brien)

WOODSTOCK – Nancy Sprouse enjoyed a festive Sunday around the Woodstock Square, and said she wanted to make the horse-drawn carriage ride her new Christmas tradition.

The rides around the Square have been a holiday tradition for many years in Woodstock, but this year’s tour took visitors along a new route for the latest Santa Hut on the Square and newly remodeled Old Courthouse.

“Stop the busy of the season and enjoy something like this in quaint Woodstock,” Sprouse said, adding she recommends the carriage ride experience to others.

Sunday wasn’t the first time the carriage rides made an appearance on the Square. The first day of rides was Nov. 25. And those who haven’t had a chance to travel by carriages have a final opportunity from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 23.

While the tradition has been in place for many years, several riders embarked on their first carriage ride Sunday, including Monique Trevino. She said before boarding that it was “worth standing in the cold for.”

While riders don’t have to pay for a go in the carriage, a sign near the onboarding and offloading spot in front of the Woodstock Opera House noted tips were welcomed.

“It’s touching they don’t really charge you,” Melissa Negron said. Sunday was her third time riding the carriage.