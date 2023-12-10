Letter: U.S. Constitution requires states protection

Article 4 Section 4: The United States shall guarantee every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government and shall protect each of them against invasion; and on Application of the Legislature or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence. End.

Opinion: 7 million plus illegals in 3 years crossing our open border is domestic violence. And delivering illegal drugs especially fentanyl must be be stopped, full stop, at all cost. That specifically is outlined by our Constitution. Does that mean if Congress and the president refuses to follow the Constitution to protect the states, should the citizens take action into their own hands and defend the constitution at all costs as allowed by the second Amendment of the same constitutional document? Democracy and our freedom and our safety is being violated by this Marxist Democrat administration. THIMK!

Harold Gabel II

McHenry