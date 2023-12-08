Cary-Grove co-op boys swimming sweeps triangular: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Dec. 7

Boys swimming

Woodstock North co-op Triangular: At Woodstock, Cary-Grove co-op finished first in all 11 events to sweep their Fox Valley Conference triangular against Jacobs co-op and Woodstock North co-op.

Drew Watson, Kasparas Venslauskas, Noah Brereton and Connor Chan won the 200 medley relay (1:40.10) for the Trojans, and Venslauskas, Logan Kane, Jace Kranig and Victor Praczkowski won the 200 free relay (1:32.74).

Watson, Kranig, Brereton and Chan also took first in the 400 free relay (3:26.21).

Watson won the 50 free (22.59) and 100 butterfly (53.41), Brendan Braser won the 200 free (1:53.96) and 500 free (5:03.25), and Venslauskas won the 200 IM (1:59.20) and 100 breaststroke (1:01.29).

Brereton took first in the 100 free (49.58) and 100 backstroke (55.73).

Girls basketball

Bishop McNamara 46, Marian Central 40: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes (7-2, 1-1) fell to the Fightin’ Irish in their Chicagoland Christian Conference game.

Madison Kenyon had 21 points for Marian. Ella Notaro tossed in seven points.

Johnsburg 39, Plano 31: At Johnsburg, Sophie Person had 12 points to lead the Skyhawks (5-3, 4-0) to a Kishwaukee River Conference win against the Reapers.

Wynne Oeffling had 10 points and Kaylee Fouke added seven.

Winnebago 45, Marengo 39: At Winnebago, the Indians dropped their nonconference game. Gabby Gieseke and Dayna Carr had 12 points apiece for Marengo (3-5).

Boys basketball

Lakes 74, Johnsburg 46: At Johnsburg, Jarrel Albea scored 21 points and made two 3-pointers for the Skyhawks (1-6) in a nonconference loss to the Eagles.

Ben Person had nine points and two 3s.

Boys wrestling

Crystal Lake Central 52, Prairie Ridge 17: At Crystal Lake, Payton Ramsey (120 pounds), Brett Campagna (144), Alessio Pezzella (150), Owen Battaglia (175) and Tommy McNeil (215) recorded pins for the Tigers in their FVC victory over the Wolves.

Juan Vivieros (132) and Nick Zuehlke (138) also picked up wins for Central.

Dundee-Crown 45, Burlington Central 24: At Carpentersville, the Chargers beat the Rockets in their FVC dual.

Girls bowling

Jacobs 2,179, Burlington Central 1,716: At Bowlero in Algonquin, Kaden Suppler led the Golden Eagles with a 459 series.

Ally Zizas had a 390 series for Central.