Situation involving police and SWAT team in McHenry has been resolved, authorities say

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, a SWAT team and McHenry police officers were at an address near the intersection of Home and Highview avenues Wednesday morning to execute a search warrant, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman said.

The sheriff’s office sent at an alert noting “Heavy Police Activity in McHenry” via its phone app at about 10:45 a.m. The alert said there was no public safety threat but that residents should avoid the area until further notice.

Before noon, authorities announced that the situation has been resolved.

A spokeswoman at the sheriff’s office said officers with a SWAT team were executing the search warrant and that further details on the incident would be provided later.

