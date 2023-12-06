December 06, 2023
Situation involving police and SWAT team in McHenry has been resolved, authorities say

By Janelle Walker
emergency lights

(Stock image)

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, a SWAT team and McHenry police officers were at an address near the intersection of Home and Highview avenues Wednesday morning to execute a search warrant, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman said.

The sheriff’s office sent at an alert noting “Heavy Police Activity in McHenry” via its phone app at about 10:45 a.m. The alert said there was no public safety threat but that residents should avoid the area until further notice.

Before noon, authorities announced that the situation has been resolved.

A spokeswoman at the sheriff’s office said officers with a SWAT team were executing the search warrant and that further details on the incident would be provided later.

Check back for updates as they become available.