Letter: In gratitude

My husband and I owe an enormous debt of gratitude to Brian Loprino, owner of the Public House in Woodstock. When a business owner does something so generous and kind, it should be publicly recognized. Brian went above and beyond the call of duty when he prepared a batch of porcini mushroom soup for our uncle who is currently on hospice care. This soup has always been Uncle Larry’s favorite, and even though it has not yet reappeared on the menu, Brian prepared a special batch just for him.

For a man whose appetite has been dwindling, Uncle Larry attacked the soup with gusto, savoring every mouthful. It brought his wife and us such joy to see him enjoying something once again.

Brian’s act of selfless giving brought such joy and happiness to a couple who have endured so much pain and suffering during the course of Uncle Larry’s illness. Saying thank you doesn’t seem adequate. Brian’s generosity and gift of self speaks volumes about the person he is. Thank you, Brian, from the depths of our hearts.

Tom and Toni Weaver

McHenry