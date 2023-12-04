Recent report conveys success for McHenry County’s A Way Out program

McHenry County has announced a report from New Directions Addiction Recovery Services that outlined the success of the county’s A Way Out program.
The program is a support system that provides immediate help and a pathway to recovery for those struggling with addiction.
According to a news release from the county, the report from October shows:
- 9.76% of participants successfully navigated to treatment through the aid of the organization.
- 123 participants were served by New Directions Addiction Recovery Services.
- 15 participants were new intakes.
- 12 participants navigated to treatment through the organization’s assistance.
- Three participants navigated to a recovery home through the aid of the organization.
The data also demonstrates that 86% of participants are uninsured or under-insured. A total of 61.6% had Medicaid. Additionally, alcohol played a role in 35.2% of participant issues, mental health was a factor in 38.3% and cocaine factored in 9.3%. Marijuana role decreased to 3.1% from 5.6% in a September report and opiates played a role in 8.6% of cases.