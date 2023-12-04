Recent report conveys success for McHenry County’s A Way Out program

In this file photo, New Directions Addiction Recovery Services staff and clients head inside the New Directions Retreat facility on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Woodstock. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

McHenry County has announced a report from New Directions Addiction Recovery Services that outlined the success of the county’s A Way Out program.

The program is a support system that provides immediate help and a pathway to recovery for those struggling with addiction.

According to a news release from the county, the report from October shows:

9.76% of participants successfully navigated to treatment through the aid of the organization.

123 participants were served by New Directions Addiction Recovery Services.

15 participants were new intakes.

12 participants navigated to treatment through the organization’s assistance.

Three participants navigated to a recovery home through the aid of the organization.

The data also demonstrates that 86% of participants are uninsured or under-insured. A total of 61.6% had Medicaid. Additionally, alcohol played a role in 35.2% of participant issues, mental health was a factor in 38.3% and cocaine factored in 9.3%. Marijuana role decreased to 3.1% from 5.6% in a September report and opiates played a role in 8.6% of cases.