Mercyhealth hires board certified otolaryngologist

Mercyhealth has announced the hiring of Dr. Thomas Garrity, a board certified otolaryngologist, to the staff at Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic-Crystal Lake.

After earning his medical degree at Rush Medical College, Chicago, Garrity served an otolaryngology/head and neck surgery residency at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. He is certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology – head and neck surgery.

Garrity’s special interests include thyroid and parathyroid care; otology, including mastoidectomy and bone anchored hearing aids; nasal and sinus surgery; and parotid and head and neck cancer.

To make an appointment with Dr. Garrity, call 815-356-7494.