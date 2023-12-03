December 03, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperNewsletterFriday Night DriveObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Mercyhealth hires board certified otolaryngologist

By Shaw Local News Network
Mercyhealth has announced the hiring of Thomas Garrity, MD, a board certified otolaryngologist, to the staff at Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic-Crystal Lake.

Mercyhealth has announced the hiring of Thomas Garrity, MD, a board certified otolaryngologist, to the staff at Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic-Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by Mercyhealth)

Mercyhealth has announced the hiring of Dr. Thomas Garrity, a board certified otolaryngologist, to the staff at Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic-Crystal Lake.

After earning his medical degree at Rush Medical College, Chicago, Garrity served an otolaryngology/head and neck surgery residency at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. He is certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology – head and neck surgery.

Garrity’s special interests include thyroid and parathyroid care; otology, including mastoidectomy and bone anchored hearing aids; nasal and sinus surgery; and parotid and head and neck cancer.

To make an appointment with Dr. Garrity, call 815-356-7494.