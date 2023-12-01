Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce announces new president, CEO

Catherine Peterson started as the new Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce president and CEO on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (Photo provided by Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce)

The Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce announced earlier this week that Catherine Peterson as its new president and CEO.

Peterson officially started her new role Monday, according to a news release.

“I am honored to have been selected to lead the Greater Crystal Lake Area Chamber of Commerce & Industry at this phase in its history,” Peterson said in the release. “I look forward to meeting with our diverse business community and stakeholders to promote economic growth and strengthen the quality of life for all residents.”

Peterson has been in the public sector for 30 years and spent the past 15 years as the Lakewood village manager, according to the release said. She also served as the dean of Aurora University Woodstock Center for almost seven years, where she had a role with McHenry County College to create the University Center.

“We are confident that her background and skill set will help us develop and execute a strategic plan that will pave the way towards growth and prosperity of both the Crystal Lake Chamber and the Crystal Lake community,” Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce board chairmain Mike Wheeland said in the release.

Peterson was recognized as one of Northwest Herald’s McHenry County Women of Distinction last year.

Ben Volling served as the interim president and CEO for the past six months after Randy Leggee resigned in May.