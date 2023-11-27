Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Cary-Grove’s Ellie Mjaanes

Cary-Grove's Ellie Mjaanes blocks the shot of Marian Central's Michaela Johnson on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, during a Johnsburg Thanksgiving Tournament girls basketball game at Johnsburg High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Name: Ellie Mjaanes

School: Cary-Grove, junior

Sport: Girls basketball

Why she was selected: Mjaanes helped lead the Trojans to a runner-up finish at Johnsburg’s Feast Mode Tournament in a strong opening week for C-G. Mjaanes tossed in 14 points in a win against Woodstock and had 14 points, six rebounds and three blocks in a victory over Marian Central.

The Trojans are off to a 4-1 start, with their only loss to Rockford Lutheran in the championship game of Johnsburg’s tournament.

For her performance, Mjaanes was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with sports writer Alex Kantecki:

Cary-Grove's Ellie Mjaanes and Marian Central's Lucy Iden battle for a rebound on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, during Johnsburg Thanksgiving Tournament girls basketball game at Johnsburg High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Tell me about your team’s strong start to the season. What has been clicking so far?

Mjaanes: I’m really proud of my team’s strong start this year. Everyone put in a lot of work during the offseason and it’s really showing so far. We keep saying how this year we’re not focusing on wins and losses, just getting 1% better every day and we’re definitely doing that.

If you could change one thing about basketball, what would it be?

Mjaanes: If I could change one thing about basketball, it would be the amount of fouls in high school. I’d want it to be six fouls like in AAU, instead of five.

What food can you just not stand to eat?

Mjaanes: I can’t stand bacon at all.

What is a place you’ve never been to but would like to visit?

Mjaanes: It’s definitely at the top of my bucket list to go to Tokyo.

What professional sports team has the best uniform?

Mjaanes: I think the Phoenix Suns’ “Valley” city edition jerseys are so cool.

Do you have any rituals or superstitions before you play?

Mjaanes: For games, I always have to have my hair in two braids and a long sleeve compression shirt on. Plus, I always turn on my pre-game playlist before and watch some clips and highlights to help myself visualize.

Who is your hero?

Mjaanes: My parents are my heroes because I really admire their work ethic and dedication to the people they love.

What sport that you don’t play would you be good at?

Mjaanes: I’ve always thought I’d be good at lacrosse and it seems like a lot of fun.

What is something people outside your team or family wouldn’t know about you?

Mjaanes: Most people probably wouldn’t know that I used to live in Switzerland and Vermont. But my family always ended up back in Cary.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Mjaanes: My team goal for the rest of the season is for us all to keep getting that 1% better every day and to continue to build our chemistry on and off the court. Personally, I’m really focusing on growing my leadership skills and being consistent.