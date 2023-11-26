McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Nov. 12-Nov. 18

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from McHenry County court records. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. Not all charges are felonies.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

Mark A. Esparagoza, 42, of the 4200 block of Brentwood Lane, Waukegan; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and improper lighting.

Thomas A. White Jr., 39, of the 8000 block of Morgan Circle, Spring Grove; possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl.

David Gogelia, 44, of the 4000 block of Triumvera Drive, Glenview; possession of less than 15 grams of heroin, possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of drugs and driving on a suspended license.

Theodore L. King, 35, of the 400 block of Park Drive, Marengo; possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of fentanyl, possession of a switchblade by a felon, possession of “brass knuckles” by a felon and resisting a police officer.

David J. Braboy, 27, of Providence, Rhode Island; theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000.

MIchael J. Vowels, 31, of the 8600 block of Hillcrest Avenue, Crystal Lake; possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a converted stolen vehicle.

Annelise N. Kracinski, 23, of the 1500 block of Augusta Lane, Cary; aggravated battery with a vehicle.

Sara J. Robertson, 37, of the zero to 100 block of Gail Court, Lake in the Hills; criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000.

Erwin R. Feyrer, 57, of the 100 block of South Hayward Street, Woodstock; failing to report as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.

Tyler J. Fish, 26, of the 4600 block of Wonder Lake Road, Wonder Lake; reckless conduct and endangering the life or health of a child.

Douglas R. Boncosky, 54, of the 200 block of Coolidge Avenue, Barrington; aggravated identity theft of a person older than 60, identity theft involving more than $100,000, theft of property worth $1 million, two counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person, theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000 and forgery.

Alexis D. Kolberg, 26, of the 7400 block of Lookout Lane, Wonder Lake; aggravated battery to a child younger than age 13 and domestic battery.

Alexander T. Rulford, 45, of Woodstock; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.

Bianca A. Guajardo, 27, of the 2500 block of Mark Thomas Lane, Hanover Park; aggravated driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle, aggravated driving under the influence without a driver’s license, endangering the life or health of a child and driving on a suspended license.

Aaron R. Montgomery, 22, of the 300 block of Hoy Avenue, Woodstock; violating an order of protection.

Manuel de Jesus Montiel-Herrera, 21, of the 300 block of East Jackson Street, Belvidere; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.

Angel M.H. Perez, 23, of the 1500 block of West 72nd Place, Chicago; resisting a police officer, driving without a valid license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Karl J. Schnell, 36, of the 1000 block of Abbey Drive, Crystal Lake; two counts of aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.

Kevin K. Perez, 45, of the 500 block of Crystal Point Drive, Crystal Lake; aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated assault to a police officer and resisting or obstructing a police officer.