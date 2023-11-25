McHenry County Conservation District seeks nominations for 2024 awards

Join McHenry County Conservation District this fall to observe and document migratory birds and learn more about these species. (Graphic provided by McHenry County Conservation District)

The McHenry County Conservation District is seeking nominations for its Conservation Champion and Conservation Legacy awards.

The Conservation Champion Award recognizes individuals who have made one or more contributions of extraordinary significance or impact to the conservation movement through continued dedication and support of MCCD’s mission.

Significant contributions can include leadership, innovation, environmental legislation, community building, restoration fieldwork, citizen science and volunteering or donations of money and land.

The Conservation Legacy Award posthumously recognizes contributions that transcend time. Nominees’ legacy is a gift to their community, as well as the plant life and wildlife within it. Regardless of how many lives they touched, Conservation Legacy Award winners need to have inspired others to become stewards of the land.

To submit a nomination, download and submit an electronic nomination form at MCCD.me/conservationawards. Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 31.