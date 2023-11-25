2 dogs die in Algonquin townhouse fire on Thanksgiving after resuscitation efforts

Two dogs died in an Algonquin townhome fire on Thanksgiving, despite firefighters’ efforts to revive them.

Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District Deputy Chief John Knebl said first responders were dispatched at just before noon Thursday for a report of a fire at the zero to 100 block of Cedar Grove Court, Knebl said. The resident came home to find “a large amount of smoke coming from the inside of the townhome,” he said. She immediately called 911.

The home was evacuated except for two dogs, Knebl said. Firefighters located one dog in a primary search and brought the dog out of the house. Crews attempted to revive the animal but were unsuccessful, he said. Firefighters found and removed the other dog from the home in a second search.

“Crews attempted resuscitation on the second dog for 20 to 30 minutes and were unfortunately unable to regain a pulse,” Knebl said.

The fire, which is believed to have started in the kitchen, leaves the resident displaced from the heavily damaged home, Knebl said. An adjacent townhome is also uninhabitable due to water and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Knebl said.