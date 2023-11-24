On Campus: Marian Central grad Janelle Allen enjoying strong start for Holy Cross

Holy Cross senior forward Janelle Allen, a Marian Central graduate, goes up for the shot against University of Massachusetts Lowell on Nov. 13, 2023 in Worcester, Massachusetts. (Photo provided by Rob Branning for Holy Cross )

As a senior, a team captain and a three-year starter, a lot is asked of Janelle Allen.

This season, the Holy Cross women’s basketball forward is making more of an ask of her own.

“One of the adjustments I made was being more dominant and more demanding,” said the 5-foot-11 Allen, a Marian Central graduate. “I try to demand (the ball) more in the post.”

The approach is working. Allen is leading the Crusaders (2-3) in scoring (13.8 points a game) and rebounding (7.3) while shooting 56% from the field.

She currently is averaging career highs in all three categories.

Janelle Allen (Photo provided by Holy Cross)

On Nov. 13, Allen posted her third career double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds against UMass-Lowell.

“I’m more satisfied this year with my rebounding,” Allen said. “Our rebounding has been a big factor, especially our offensive rebounds. I’m most happy with that.”

The Crusaders had a 6.6 rebound edge against opponents entering this week and nearly 30% of all rebounds were offensive.

As a post player, Allen has shot only 18 free throws in five games.

“I wish I had more fouls called for me,” Allen joked. “But that’s not always the case. (Coaches) tell me every day to finish through contact. Don’t rely on calls.”

Holy Cross is coming off winning the Patriot League Tournament championship last season and posting a 24-9 record.

The impressive season was a continuation of the Crusaders’ mantra throughout Allen’s career.

“We’ve had a great mindset coming into this year,” Allen said. “We’re very headstrong. We don’t take what we did last year for granted at all. We’re very competitive and we show that every day in practice.”

“The only thing that’s really changed is me getting older,” she joked.

Wisconsin’s best: Prairie Ridge grad Tyler Vasey was named the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s Newcomer of the Year in football last week and was among five McHenry County area athletes on the all-conference teams.

Vasey, a freshman who was named All-WIAC second team as a return specialist, was joined by UW-Whitewater teammates first-team defensive tackle Matt Burba – a junior from Huntley – and second-team defensive back Kyle Koelblinger – a junior from Prairie Ridge.

UW-Platteville junior offensive lineman Ryan Pearson (Prairie Ridge) and UW-Eau Claire junior linebacker Gyanni Kanellakis (Cary-Grove) were honorable mention selections.

Vasey averaged 25.9 yards per kickoff return and had a 93-yard return for a touchdown this season. As a wide receiver, he had 21 catches for 250.

Burba led the Warhawks with 2.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss this season. Koelblinger compiled 52 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception for Whitewater (10-1), which won its opening-round NCAA playoff game last weekend, 42-14 against Bethel.

Pearson helped Platteville (7-4) produce 422.5 yards a game of offense and score 35.3 points a game. The Pioneers finished their season with a 36-10 victory against Augustana College in the third annual Isthmus Bowl.

Kanellakis led Eau Claire (2-8) with 77 total tackles and also had 2.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

Fabulous freshman: North Park middle blocker Meg Rothermel (Cary-Grove) enjoyed an impressive freshman season for the Vikings’ volleyball team.

Rothermel was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin’s First-Year Student-Athlete of the Year and a first-team all-conference selection for North Park (25-7), which advanced to the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row.

With 68 blocks, Rothermel led the team and contributed 1.67 kills a set.

North Park was the first team to go unbeaten in conference play to win regular-season title and win the league tournament since 2019.

ASUN standout: Eastern Kentucky senior libero Jose Schmitendorf was honored last week by the Atlantic Sun Conference with a spot on the All-ASUN second team in volleyball.

A Huntley grad, Schmitendorf led EKU and finished second among all ASUN players with 4.88 digs a set this season. She helped the Colonels finish third in the conference standings and with a 21-8 overall record.

This season marked the first time since 2014 that EKU has finished among the top three teams in conference play. The Colonels’ 21 wins also were the most since 2014.

• Barry Bottino writes about local college athletes for the Northwest Herald. Write to him at barryoncampus@hotmail.com and follow @BarryOnCampus on Twitter.