CL South, Huntley boys will meet in tourney final: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Nov. 22

BOYS BASKETBALL

Crystal Lake South 72, Marian Central 39: At the Johnsburg Thanksgiving Tournament, AJ Demirov scored 30 points to lead the Gators (3-0) past the Hurricanes (0-3) and into Friday’s 3:30 p.m. championship game against Huntley.

James Carlson added 19 points for the Gators, and Colton Hess had nine points and eight rebounds.

Christian Bentancur led Marian with 17 points. Cale McThenia had 14 with two 3-pointers.

Huntley 56, Harlem 39: At the Johnsburg Thanksgiving Tournament, the Red Raiders got a big game from Lucas Crosby with 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals as they beat the Huskies to advance to Friday’s championship game against Crystal Lake South.

Christian Wilson added 12 points, Ryan Sweeney scored 10, and Ethan Blackmore scored nine with five assists.

Cullum ➡️ Butler ➡️ W@BlueStreakHoops improves to 2-1 with a 53-51 win over Cary-Grove. Championship game between @WE_R_WARRIORS1 and @KHSKnights about to get underway. pic.twitter.com/Mphkp1JAOZ — LetsGoStreaks 🤟💙⚡️ (@LetsGoStreaks) November 23, 2023

Woodstock 53, Cary-Grove 51: At the Woodstock Hoops for Healing Tournament, Spencer Cullum drove the lane and dished off to Trent Butler for the game-winning layup as time was running out for the Blue Streaks.

Cullum scored 13 points, Sam Chapman had 12, and Butler added 11.

Woodstock North 64, Round Lake 23: At the Woodstock Hoops for Healing Tournament, the Thunder moved to 2-1 with a big win over the Panthers.

Hampshire 66, Grayslake Central 62 (2OT): At Grayslake, Adrian Ugochukwu scored 10 of his team-high 17 points after regulation to lead the Whip-Purs past the Rams in a nonconference game.

Ugochukwu scored four in the first overtime and six in the second. Chayse Gray added four points in the second overtime for Hampshire.

Nick Louis scored 17 for the Whips, and Ryan Regalado added nine on three 3s, two of which came in the fourth quarter.

Alex Granville led Central with 17 points.

Stevenson 72, Jacobs 64: At the Palatine Ed Molitor Thanksgiving Classic, Treval Howard scored 23, and Ben Jurzak added 22 as the Golden Eagles lost to the Patriots.

Rochelle 82, Dundee-Crown 70: At Sycamore’s Leland Strombom Tournament, the Chargers fell to the Hubs in the first round of the tournament.

Burlington Central 59, Sycamore 41: At Sycamore’s Leland Strombom Tournament, the Rockets had a strong defensive effort in the second half to beat the Spartans.

Oregon 79, Harvard 46: At Oregon, the Hornets started their season with a nonconference loss to the Hawks.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cary-Grove 62, Grayslake Central 18: At Cary, Ellie Mjaanes scored 20 points to lead the Trojans past the Rams in a nonconference game.

Malaina Kurth added 13 points for C-G.

Marian Central 61, Harlem 27: At Machesney Park, the Hurricanes defeated the Huskies in their nonconference game.

WRESTLING

Richmond-Burton wins two: At Crystal Lake South, the Rockets beat the host Gators 49-30 and defeated Prairie Ridge 58-22 in a pair of dual matches.

Against South, Kristian Gersch (106), Clayton Madula (120), Kyan Gunderson (126), Dane Sorenson (138), Emmett Nelson (144), Isaac Jones (150) and Brody Rudkin (157) all had pins. Dylan Falasca (175) won by major decision and Dominick Dickens (165) won by decision.

South got pin victories from KC Brichta-Bachar (190), Declan Egan (215), Andy Burburija (285), Annalee Aarseth (113) and Mason Schrafel (132).

In the victory over Prairie Ridge, Sorenson, Dickens and Falasca won by pins, while Jones won by major decision.

The Wolves had wins by pin from Walter Pollack (215), Mike Meade (126) and Tommy Coughlin (132) and a major decision win from Jake Lowitzki (120).

Sycamore 36, Hampshire 31: At Sycamore, Aric Abbott (150), Uriah Beamon (157), Carter Hintz (190) and Joey Ochoa (285) all had pins for the Whip-Purs in their nonconference loss to the Spartans.

Dawson Smith (126) won by a decision and John Janicki (144) won by major decision for the Whips.

BOYS BOWLING

McHenry 3,497, Johnsburg 3,369: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Zach Readdy, Payton Spratt and River Glab all rolled 600 series to lead the Warriors past the Skyhawks.

Readdy had a 265 in his final game for a 630 series. Spratt had games of 215 and 224 and finished at 619, and Glab rolled a 237 in his last game for a 600. Austin Kleinman had a 234 game and a 591 series for the Warriors.

Aiden Schwichow led Johnsburg with a 223 high game and a 619 series. Matt Kurek had a 588, Paytone Fiene had a 587, and Keegan Jewell added a 573 for the Skyhawks.

Huntley 3,916, Woodstock 3,521: At Bowl-Hi in Huntley, all six Red Raiders topped 600 in their victory over the Blue Streaks.

Austin Tenglin opened with a 257 game and rolled a 682 series to lead the Raiders. Nick Gaspari finished with a 279 final game and a 674 series.

Matthew Fishman (660), Noah Waters (644), Landen Conforti (638) and Joey Humphrey (618) also had 600 series.

Noah Rodriguez had a 690 series with a 268 high game for the Blue Streaks. Max Haggerty had a 257 game and a 655 series, and William Reese added a 583 series.