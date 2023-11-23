Algonquin Police Department releases fall enforcement campaign numbers

The Algonquin Police Department made two impaired driving arrests and issued 37 seat belt and child safety seat violations during its recent Halloween enforcement effort, according to a news release.

Additionally, 22 speeding citations, one distracted driving citation, two traffic arrests, one felony arrest and 28 “other” citations were issued.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois participated in this effort to get impaired drivers off the roads and more people buckled up. The fall enforcement campaign took place from Oct. 14 through Nov. 1.

The recent law enforcement campaign was made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.