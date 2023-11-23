November 23, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperNewsletterFriday Night DriveObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Algonquin Police Department releases fall enforcement campaign numbers

By Shaw Local News Network
A crash involving two motorcycles Saturday, July 2, 2022, on Route 31 south of North Main Street in Algonquin resulted in both drivers being taken to the hospital in serious condition, Algonquin police said.

Algonquin police. (Alex Vucha for Shaw Local)

The Algonquin Police Department made two impaired driving arrests and issued 37 seat belt and child safety seat violations during its recent Halloween enforcement effort, according to a news release.

Additionally, 22 speeding citations, one distracted driving citation, two traffic arrests, one felony arrest and 28 “other” citations were issued.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois participated in this effort to get impaired drivers off the roads and more people buckled up. The fall enforcement campaign took place from Oct. 14 through Nov. 1.

The recent law enforcement campaign was made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.