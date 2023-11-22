2023-2024 Northwest Herald girls wrestling preview capsules

Burlington Central

Coach: Jeff Richart (first season)

Who to watch: Tori Macias, jr. (110); Jada Hall, sr. (155); Ruby Vences, jr. (115); Soraya Walikonis, jr. (135); Ryann Miller, fr.

Worth noting: Richart expects his returning Rockets to be competitive not only in the area but in the state. “The way these girls look, they’re all going to make it to the state tournament,” Richart said. … Macias qualified for each of the first two IHSA state tournaments. She took fourth as a freshman and placed fifth last season. .. Vences fell a match short of qualifying for state while Walikonis and Hall each fell a few matches short.

Dundee-Crown

Coach: Tim Hayes (first season)

Who to watch: Daniella Ibanez, jr. (135); Iris Torres, jr. (110); Diamond Rodriguez, jr. (115)

Worth noting: Ibanez and Torres each came a match short of qualifying for the state meet last season. Hayes has been impressed with their work over the offseason and their leadership for the younger wrestlers. “They are setting good examples,” Hayes said. … The Chargers start the season with 20 on the roster, steady growth from last season when they had six.

Huntley

Coach: Gannon Kosowski (first season)

Who to watch: Janiah Slaughter, so. (105); Aubrie Rohrbacker, so. (130/135); Taylor Casey, sr. (110); Jessica Olson, sr. (140)

Worth noting: Slaughter made history by becoming the first Red Raider to place at the IHSA state tournament, taking third at 100. She is ranked as the 34th-best wrestler in the state heading into the year. … Casey and Rohrbacher will try to join Slaughter in going back to the state tournament. Kosowski believes having a girls-specific coach will help those three take their game to another level. “I think just having that individual time and having a coach who knows your style of wrestling and what you need to work on will be very beneficial to all of them,” Kosowski said.

McHenry

Coach: James Buss (first season)

Who to watch: Natalie Corona, so. (140); Addison Hodges, jr. (115); Mackensie Hendricks, so. (120/125); Bianca Mangalindan, sr. (115/120)

Worth noting: The Warriors program has grown from three wrestlers last year to 30 this season thanks to recruiting from Corona and Hodges. “It’s nice they come in every day eager to wrestle,” Buss said. … Hodges and Corona each return after qualifying for the junior national tournament in Fargo, North Dakota, over the summer. Corona also qualified for state last season. “We’re looking for them to come back stronger and get on the podium this year,” Buss said.

Woodstock co-op

(With Woodstock and Woodstock North)

Coach: Eric Hunt (first season)

Who to watch: Hannah Olsen (W), so. (125); Hailey Drach (WN), sr. (140); Brianna Crown (W), so. (145); Danica LaTessa (WN), so. (130); Eva Hermansson (WN), so. (110)

Worth noting: Woodstock starts the year with 21 wrestlers and Hunt is encouraged that within the next few years the program can really take off. “I’m just excited for the future,” Hunt said. “Even though I don’t want to look past this season, I’m excited this is year one and we’ve had such a great turnout, I’m excited for year two, year three and year four where wrestling is their first sport.” … Hunt said Olsen was a freak athlete and should be one of the team’s top wrestlers this season.