Ashley Herzing leads Hampshire to comeback win: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Nov. 18

Girls basketball

Hampshire 51, Lake Zurich 46: At Hampshire’s Doreen Zierer Turkey Tourney, Ashley Herzing poured in 25 points, and the Whip-Purs (1-2) outscored the Bears 14-4 in the fourth quarter for their first victory of the season.

Herzing made six 3-pointers and was 5-of-6 shooting from the free-throw for Hampshire, which trailed 42-37 after three.

Sophie Oleferchik chipped in 10 points, including six in the fourth quarter, and Mikala Amegasse added seven.

Huntley 43, St. Viator 29: At the Dundee-Crown Thanksgiving Tournament in Carpentersville, Cassidy Serpe led the Red Raiders (1-2) to their first win of the season with 13 points.

Anna Campanelli scored nine points and Paula Strzelecki had seven.

Hononegah 59, Dundee-Crown 26: At Carpentersville, the Chargers fell to 0-3 on the season with a loss to the Indians.

Rockford Lutheran 54, Cary-Grove 38: At Johnsburg’s Feast Mode Tournament, the Trojans (2-1) lost to the Crusaders in the championship game.

Ellie Mjaanes led C-G with 12 points and Kayli McMorris had six.

Marian Central 40, Woodstock 29: At Johnsburg, Juliette Huff scored a game-high 19 points for the Hurricanes in their win over the Blue Streaks.

Lucy Iden added 11 points for Marian.

Woodstock was led by Savannah Griffin with eight points and two 3s.

Marian Central 53, Johnsburg 28: At Johnsburg, Ella Notaro led the way for the Hurricanes (2-1) with 17 points and two 3s in a win against the Skyhawks (1-2).

Adriana Wrzos added 14 points and two 3s for Marian. Huff had eight points.

Marengo 50, Belvidere North 13: At the Burlington Central Mark Einwich Rockets Kick-Off Tournament, Bella Frohling scored 11 points and had two 3s for the Indians (1-3) in their tournament finale against the Blue Thunder.

Dayna Carr added 10 points for Marengo. Maddie Cannon and Macy Noe each had six points.

Prairie Ridge 34, Larkin 28: At Burlington, Zoe Nanos had a career-high 16 points for the Wolves (2-2) in a win against the Royals.

Kaneland 51, Burlington Central 49: At Burlington, the Rockets fell short against the Knights in tournament action.

Hersey 57, Crystal Lake Central 32: At the Buffalo Grove Bison Classic, Katie Hamill had 18 points for the Tigers (0-2) in a loss to the Huskies.

Maine East 38, McHenry 26: At the Maine East Thanksgiving Tournament, Gaby Grasser poured in 19 points for the Warriors (0-2) in their loss to the Blue Demons.

Rolling Meadows 46, Jacobs 10: At the Hoffman Estates Thanksgiving Tournament, the Golden Eagles lost to the Mustangs.

Arthur-Okaw Christian 55, Alden-Hebron 30: At the Christian Life Academy Tournament in Hopedale, Jessica Webber had 14 points for the Giants (1-1) in a loss to the Conquering Riders.

Evelyn Heber added eight points and two 3s.