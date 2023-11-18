Mercyhealth hires new family medicine doctor in Crystal Lake

Mercyhealth has announced the hiring of Dr. Ashley Hyojin Jeon, a family medicine doctor, to the staff at Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic—Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by Mercyhealth)

Mercyhealth has announced the hiring of Dr. Ashley Hyojin Jeon, a family medicine doctor, to the staff at Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic – Crystal Lake.

After earning her medical degree at Trinity School of Medicine, Ribishi, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Hyojin Jeon completed a residency in the Mercyhealth Family Medicine Residency Program in Rockford.

Her special interests include care for children and adults, cryotherapy, pap exams, preventive care, school and sports physicals, skin biopsy, steroid injections and women’s health.

To make an appointment with Hyojin Jeon, call 815-356-7494.