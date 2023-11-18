Boys basketball: 5 storylines to watch in McHenry County in 2023-24

McHenry's Hayden Stone made this buzzer-beater from halfcourt at the end of the third quarter last season during during a nonconference basketball game against Johnsburg at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

The Northwest Herald boys basketball preview will appear in print Tuesday, with info on every local team. Until then, here are five storylines to look out for in the 2023-24 season.

Welcome back!

McHenry athletic director Chris Madson, who stepped down as boys basketball coach to take that position last summer, was thrilled the way the situation unfolded in hiring his successor.

The Warriors hired former Prairie Ridge coach Corky Card, one of the winningest coaches in Fox Valley Conference history with a 251-182 mark in 15 seasons with the Wolves.

McHenry boys basketball coach Corky Card (Photo provided by McHenry High School)

Card is regarded among his peers as a great basketball mind whose teams always defend well with their zone ball press. He was twice selected as Northwest Herald Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.

Card, who left Prairie Ridge in 2017 and coached four seasons at Dunlap, is happy to return to his home area. He graduated from Crystal Lake Central in 1986.

The Warriors return a lot of talent, led by guard Marko Visnjevac, one of the area’s best shooters and an All-Area second-team pick. They have good size with 6-foot-7 sophomore Adam Anwar and 6-4 forwards Hayden Stone and Caleb Jett and graduated only one starter.

McHenry went 13-19 last season and could be a contender in the FVC this year.

Can anyone dethrone Burlington Central in the FVC?

Burlington Central entered the FVC in the 2019-20 school year and finished third in the league, behind Cary-Grove and Huntley. Since then, the Rockets are 43-2 in the FVC with three conference championships.

Two years ago, with four senior staters, Central ran the table at 18-0 and set a school record with a 31-4 mark. The Rockets came back last season and went 29-6, led by 6-9 Drew Scharnowski, the one returning starter who is now at NCAA Division I Belmont.

Rockets coach Brett Porto will hit 300 career victories with Central’s fourth win this season. Central returns forward Jake Johnson, its best outside shooter, and guard Caden West as starters.

Huntley, Crystal Lake South and McHenry could be among the contenders in the FVC, but since the Rockets are 45-8 in their FVC history, coaches are including them again as a favorite.

Last dance for two Hurricanes

Marian Central’s Christian Bentancur (Clemson tight end) and Cale McThenia (Northern Iowa quarterback) are more famous for their exploits on the football field, but their skills on the basketball court are undeniable as well.

Bentancur has 1,459 points in his career and can become the third area boys player to reach 2,000 for his career. McThenia starts the season with 982 and could hit 1,000 in the Hurricanes’ opener.

Marian Central's Cale McThenia shoots the ball over Hoffman Estates’ Connor Kurzynski during a Hinkle Holiday Classic game last season. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Between them, they averaged 40.5 points a game last season, they ranked Nos. 2 (Bentancur) and 5 (McThenia) in area scoring.

First-year Marian coach Sean Stochl will enjoy having that duo lead the way as the ‘Canes play in the new Chicagoland Christian Conference this season.

Will Woodstock win the KRC?

Woodstock returns four players who started last season, led by 6-6 forward Spencer Cullum, who can do it all.

The Blue Streaks were third in the Kishwaukee River Conference last season to Woodstock North and Johnsburg.

Woodstock’s Spencer Cullum drives to the basket in front of Johnsburg's Jacob Welch, Gavin Groves, and Dylan Schmidt during a Kishwaukee River Conference game last season. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

With Cullum, Keaton Perkins, Trent Butler and Sam Chapman back, along with freshman Max Beard and junior Collin Greenlee, who will be outside threats, the Streaks look strong again.

Woodstock North is the two-time defending KRC champion and could again be a factor. Thunder coach Josh Jandron takes over for his father Dale as head coach.

How will Crystal Lake South fare in the FVC?

South (25-9, 13-5) finished second to Burlington Central in the FVC last season and won a Class 3A regional title, its first since 2003. The Gators graduated four starters, including All-Area first-team selection Cooper LePage, coach Matt LePage’s son.

But the Gators have junior guard AJ Demirov returning to lead the team, which has more size than anyone else in the FVC with five players 6-5 or taller. Christian Rohde (6-8), CJ Regillio (6-7) and James Carlson (6-6) were all in the rotation last season.

Demirov may be the toughest player in the area to guard with his quickness to the hoop, along with his prowess behind the 3-point arc. It is Demirov’s show now and even with four different starters, South should be near the top of the FVC.