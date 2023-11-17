McHenry County nonprofits and donors gather for National Philanthropy Day to focus on collaboration

Attendees gathered for National Philanthropy Day at the Community Foundation. (Photo provided by Donna Sather)

About 100 people gathered at The Community Foundation for McHenry County’s Philanthropy Center in Crystal Lake for National Philanthropy Day on Wednesday. Nonprofit members and donors discussed ways to collaborate with each other and across generations.

“There’s some amazing people here today,” Community Foundation Executive Director Amy Hernon said. “All the cool kids and great minds are here.”

Community Foundation partner Dana Gliniecki spoke at the event on how to get into philanthropy. She was recently honored with this year’s McHenry County College’s Distinguished Alumni Award for her successes in philanthropy.

“If you have a desire to give back to your community in any way, at any level … you have a resource right here at the Community Foundation,” she said.

The Philanthropy Center, which was created from a donation from Gliniecki, serves as a place for charitable collaboration. Hernon said collaboration is exactly what they’re aiming for in the future.

In January, The Community Foundation granted over $600,000 to 39 local nonprofits. The organization plans on making large grants again next year, this time with a focus on collaboration, Hernon said.

“Grantees will need to partner with others in a deeper and significant way,” she said.

The organization plans to award four $75,000 grants to McHenry County nonprofits that collaborate together on a certain goal. Applications will open in January, Hernon said.

The Community Foundation for McHenry County was established in 2001 and is a leader in facilitating legacy giving opportunities for both donors and charitable organizations in McHenry County. Its aim is “connecting people who care with causes that matter.”

The organization puts on the annual National Philanthropy Day event so grantees and donors have a chance to interact with one another directly, Community Foundation’s Board Chair Chip Yager said.

“Everyone gets the chance to get inspired by other people,” Yager said.

Another goal the organization has is to further connect with younger generations. Younger people tend to want direct and immediate impacts when donating or supporting causes, NAMI McHenry County Executive Director Abbey Nicholas said.

Hernon hopes the organization’s goals of further collaboration will encourage younger generations to get involved.

“We want to encourage intentionality,” she said. “And show the impact a person can make.”