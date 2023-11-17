McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Nov. 5-11, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. Not all charges are felonies.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

Kenneth E. Radic, 57, of the 4000 block of North California Avenue, Chicago; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with three prior DUI violations, aggravated driving under the influence while license revoked, driving while license revoked with two prior convictions, operating an uninsured vehicle, possession of open alcohol by the driver and improper lighting.

Michael O. Ellison, 45, of the 5400 block of Whitmore Way, Lake in the Hills; six counts of domestic battery with previous conviction, four counts of domestic battery and criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000.

Elaine Moss, 41, of the 1500 block of South Lily Lake Road, McHenry; forgery.

Lucille Smentek, 65, of the 10000 block of Brigham Trail, Hebron; reckless discharge of a firearm.

Matthew P. Kierl, 19, of the zero to 100 block of Crescent Drive, West Dundee; possession of less than 15 grams of amphetamine and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle.

Eli B. Fecarotta, 18, of the 1300 block of Fountain Green Drive, Crystal Lake; two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, improper passing, screeching tires and disobeying a stop sign.

Devin T. Hines, 24, of the 300 block of Point Court, Algonquin; two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.

Ahmed A. Baig, 28, of the 3800 block of Peartree Drive, Lake in the Hills; possession with intent to deliver 30 counterfeit pharmaceutical tablets.

Felix Alvarez, 51, of the 12200 block of West 33rd Street, Beach Park; aggravated driving under the influence while license suspended, driving while license suspended with two prior convictions, failing to signal and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Artemio Villa-Gomez, 44, of the 1100 block of Ash Street, Elgin; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence while license revoked, driving while license revoked with three prior convictions, disobeying a traffic control signal, possession of open alcohol by the driver and driving with expired registration.

Jeffrey E. Lowery, 52, of the 13200 block of Riley Street, Holland, Michigan; possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence without a driver’s license, driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured vehicle and possession of open alcohol by the driver.

Shane M. Dykstra, 18, of the 1300 block of Boxwood Drive, Crystal Lake; aggravated battery to a police officer and aggravated battery to a firefighter.

Cory M. Thompson, 32, of the 1100 block of Shirland Avenue, Beloit, Wisconsin; retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Jacob L. Frost, 31, of the 1100 block of West River Terrace Drive, Johnsburg; theft of property worth more than $500.

Tyler S. Peterson, 31, of the 400 block of Garrison Drive, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin; theft of property worth more than $500.

Alexander J. Iwanicki, 25, of the 1200 block of East Komar Lane, Round Lake Beach; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and operating a vehicle when registration suspended.