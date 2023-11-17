Marengo boys bowlers beat Burlington Central: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Nov. 16

BOYS BOWLING

Marengo 3,442, Burlington Central 2,951: At Four Seasons Sports in Sycamore, Justin Fluger rolled a 650 series to lead the Indians past the Rockets in their match.

Fluger had high games of 234 and 221. Lucas Frohling had games of 218 and 226 in a 619 series and Cody Stallings rolled a 224 game in his 616 series.

Caden Sauder added a 561 series for Marengo and Daschle Mardock had a 541.

Ryan Ruthenberg led Central with a 616 and a 228 game.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Round Lake 48, McHenry 27: At the Maine East Tournament in Park Ridge, Erin Nothdorf scored nine points to lead the Warriors in their loss to the Panthers.

Gaby Grasser added seven points and Avery Stinger tossed in two 3-pointers for six for the Warriors.

Rockford Lutheran 46, Johnsburg 22: At the Johnsburg Feast Mode Tournament, Kimmy Whitlock scored six points in the fourth quarter to lead the Skyhawks in their loss to the Crusaders.

Sophie Person added five points for Johnsburg.